WINCHESTER — The city is comprised of approximately 5,900 acres, but only 28 of them were on the minds of most people who attended a Tuesday night open house and public hearing on City Council's proposed update to its Comprehensive Plan.
Of the 14 people who spoke at the hearing, 11 commented specifically on the proposed plan's designation of 28 acres of undeveloped land south of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley on Amherst Street as Neighborhood Revitalization with Infill. Formerly, the property that is comprised of two parcels owned by the nonprofit museum's Glass-Glen Burnie Foundation and the Bridgeforth family of Winchester was identified by the city as ideal for community uses such as a school, museum or park.
According to the latest version of the Comp Plan — a blueprint for future growth and development that council updates every few years to reflect Winchester's evolving needs — a Neighborhood Revitalization with Infill designation applies to areas where "residents said quality of life was not what it should be. ... Revitalization means making neighborhoods more attractive both to new residents and to those who have called them home for many years."
The 11 people whose comments focused on the 28 acres near the museum said they were perplexed by the designation because the land has never been developed and no one has lived on it for centuries, if ever.
Several speculated the designation was put in place after a Maryland-based developer, Elevate Homes, sought last year to add a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to the property’s existing Low Density Residential (LR) zoning. The PUD would have allowed up to 74 homes to be clustered together in an age-restricted community called The Preserve at Meadow Branch. City Council denied the rezoning application in December, but city officials said the PUD overlay would not be necessary because the site's LR zoning would allow Elevate to construct up to 79 homes by right on the 28 acres. Elevate has indicated it still plans to buy the land and build housing on the site.
"The sole reason [Neighborhood Revitalization with Infill] is proposed in that vicinity is because of a land deal that probably originated during the preparation of the Comprehensive Plan update that began a couple of years ago," said Treys Drive resident Kay Robertson. "If there had never been an attempted land deal ... nobody on the planet would be thinking about Neighborhood Revitalization for a piece of pastureland."
Jim Spangler of Roszel Road said the 28 acres should be left undisturbed rather than turned into a housing development.
"Your job as City Council is to protect our small town, not destroy it," Spangler said. "You really need to take a good inward look at yourself and come to the right decision about some things and not just put willy-nilly buildings all over every square inch of town."
The latest revisions to the Comprehensive Plan, which was created in 2011 and updated in 2014, have been in the works for three years. Its 12 chapters were the subjects of four public input sessions held in July and August of 2019, a Planning Commission open house and public hearing on Aug. 31 and Tuesday night's City Council open house and public hearing. Residents have also been invited to submit comments in writing over the past three years.
Only three of the speakers on Tuesday commented on the proposed Comp Plan update in its entirety.
Frederick County resident Katie Lucas praised the proposal for including potential development solutions that could bolster the number of available homes for people of all income levels. She said the city's current housing shortage made it difficult for her to find a suitable home when she moved from Baltimore in December 2020.
"Providing affordable housing to those with low or moderate incomes is absolutely critical, but it's also important to provide housing for those at the higher end of the income spectrum," said Lucas, a doctor who was unable to find a high-end home in Winchester and had to settle for a mid-priced home in the county. "I'm a higher-income person occupying a moderately priced rental that someone with much less financial flexibility could afford, so my situation is actually exacerbating the housing shortage for those looking for something more moderately priced."
"Restricting development thinking it's going to keep the population [growth] away is really fighting against the wind," added Sandra Bloom of East Leicester Street. "I want Winchester to not fall into this trap that we've seen in some other big cities with restricting housing development at a time when demand is high to the point where ... existing homes increase in price so much that it becomes unlivable, unaffordable. It changes the character of the city."
City Council will take all of the public comments into consideration when deciding whether to adopt the latest update to the Comprehensive Plan. A vote on the document is expected later this month.
City Council members who attended the open house and public hearing on Tuesday evening in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Kim Herbstritt and members Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark and Richard Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.