MIDDLETOWN — Town Council on Monday evening moved forward with a budget for the upcoming fiscal year that proposes no tax increase and maintains current water and sewer fees.
No residents spoke at the first public hearing on the proposed budget, which projects spending nearly $3.953 million. Expected revenues match the proposed spending figures, making for a balanced budget. Council members on Monday approved the first and second readings of the proposed budget, which will have a third and final reading on June 12.
Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV praised Town Manager Les Morefield's budget for "trying to hold the line on expenses," and noted that the proposal contains "no tax increases, no water and sewer increases for residents."
Council will also vote next week on the town's "Citizen of the Year" award. The nominees include council member Carolyn Aliff, Joy Legge, Faith Harbaugh, Assistant Fire Chief Matt Price and Fire Chief Mark Dalton.
The town will hold its annual July 4 celebration in two parts this year, Harbaugh said. A fireworks display will be held Monday, July 3, at dusk at Middletown Community Park. The celebration on Tuesday, July 4, will begin at the park at 8 a.m. with food and craft vendors, a softball tournament, live music, kids' games, a cornhole tournament and recognition of veterans. The festivities will conclude with a parade beginning at 5 p.m.
Council also signaled its intention to appoint Anthony Boring to the town's Planning Commission and Diane Klein to the Board of Zoning Appeals. Those appointments are slated to be made at the June 12 meeting.
