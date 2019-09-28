WINCHESTER — A program to reduce the spread of the Hepatitis C virus and other infectious diseases in the Winchester area doesn’t have the support of the city’s police chief.
In 2017, the state Department of Health authorized Winchester — with letters of approval from City Council; Dr. Colin Greene, Lord Fairfax Health District director; and Winchester Police Chief John Piper — to start a needle exchange program due to the high Hepatitis C rate in Winchester and Frederick County.
Hepatitis C is a blood-borne infectious disease that attacks the liver, and intravenous drug users are highly susceptible to infection. In Winchester, the rate of infection for people between 18-30 — the age range when people are most likely to become infected — was nearly seven times higher than the state rate in 2017, according to the department. The infection rate for the same age group in the Northern Shenandoah Valley — defined as Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties — is more than three times higher than the state rate.
Needle exchange programs, also known as Comprehensive Harm Reduction programs, are designed to reduce the spread of diseases like Hepatitis C. The programs have been around since 1988. There are about 320 nationally, including in Richmond and Smyth and Wise counties in Virginia, where they started last year.
Last month, a needle exchange program was authorized in Roanoke after Police Chief Tim Smith signed off on it. In November, Winchester officials toured a once-per-week needle exchange program in Martinsburg, W.Va., that began in 2017, and they have been considering whether to start a similar program here.
Numerous studies, based on a generation of needle exchange, have shown the programs reduce disease and encourage addicts to seek treatment. The programs have been endorsed by the American Medical Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institutes of Health. The NIH found needle exchange programs reduce the rate of HIV/AIDS among intravenous heroin users by some 30%. They are also cost effective. A 2014 study by the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore found that for every dollar spent expanding needle exchange, $6 was saved in treating disease. A 1999 John Hopkins study found needle exchange was “an important bridge” to treatment for addicts.
But Piper says there needs to be a “lot more discussion, and we need to do a lot more research” before going forward with a needle exchange program in Winchester.
Although police in four Virginia communities are allowing needle exchange under current laws, Piper maintains it’s illegal in Virginia because addicts carrying used needles to an exchange are in possession of drugs because of the drug residue on the used needles. Piper says state lawmakers need to change the law from a felony to a misdemeanor before he’d be comfortable allowing needle exchange here.
“It puts law enforcement in a precarious situation,” Piper said. “The law in Virginia needs to be changed to catch up with the intent of the program.”
Andrea M. Wright, a member of the Harm Mitigation Task Force formed by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition to study whether to bring needle exchange to Winchester, disagrees with Piper. Wright wrote the executive summary in a March report recommending a once-per-week exchange be run in the evening at the Winchester/Frederick County Health Department at 10 Baker St.
“The task force believes implementing a CHR (Comprehensive Harm Reduction) program in the greater Winchester area will help reduce the public health impact of injection drug use in our area for people who inject drugs,” the summary said. “A CHR program that includes syringe exchange and other supportive services will benefit our community.”
Listed task force members include Greene, Winchester Mayor David Smith, and Joshua T. Price, a state police special agent and Northern Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force coordinator. Smith and Price say they don’t support the needle exchange recommendation. The report said the program would cost $100,000 to $110,000 annually.
Lauren Cummings, coalition executive director, said the coalition’s executive committee — comprised of Cummings, Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Elizabeth Kellas Burton, Don Butler, coalition President Steve Cluss, public defender Tim Coyne, and Deputy Police Chief Kelly Rice — rejected the proposed program. Cummings said the committee backs Piper’s call for the law to be changed before he’ll support needle exchange.
In addition to exchanging needles, addicts in the program would receive condoms to reduce the spread of HIV and other sexually-transmitted diseases. They also would receive fentanyl test strips to reduce drug overdoses. More than 200 people in the region, including at least 24 this year, have fatally overdosed on heroin, which is sometimes laced with deadly fentanyl, since 2012.
Wright, a long-term recovering addict who has been sober since 2000, has witnessed the benefits of needle exchange firsthand. She said she volunteered at a mobile needle exchange program in Paris in 2015.
Wright said the idea that needle exchange encourages or enables drug use is false. Addicts must exchange used needles to get clean ones and exchange staff steer addicts seeking help into treatment.
“You’re helping them to not spread disease and harm other people,” Wright said. “It’s actually protecting the community. It really goes back to a lack of education and understanding and treating people like they’re human.”
Paul Thomson, Winchester commonwealth’s attorney from 1986 through 2001, works as a drug recovery coach with Wright. As a former prosecutor, Thomson said he understands Piper’s reluctance and would like to see state law changed or modified. But as an addict in recovery since 2011, he’d like to see a program started for moral and pragmatic reasons.
“Dealing with the politics of it is very slow and in the interim, people are dying,” Thomson said. “If we don’t stop hepatitis, we will be overwhelmed with people who are going in and using the services of law enforcement, first responders, hospital personnel and the health community. And they largely don’t to pay for their own private insurance, so it runs up these costs. “
Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, said Piper’s concerns echo the concerns police expressed in 2017 when the legislature approved allowing needle exchange in areas with high Hepatitis C rates. Collins, a defense attorney and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy from 1996 through 2003, said he supported approval to reduce the spread of the virus but is sympathetic to Piper’s position.
Collins said police “obviously have discretion” about whether to charge people carrying needles with drug residue to a needle exchange program, but it’s up to them whether to exercise it. He compared it to where police set up drunken driving checkpoints.
“They have boots on the ground. They know the situation and they know where their resources are best spent,” he said. “We try not to create gray areas for them. We try to create bright-line rules for them, but they still have discretion within those bright-line rules ... I’m in favor of law enforcement having discretion, but it’s within the confines of the department’s policies and procedures.”
There is some support for needle exchange on the council. Evan Clark, council vice president, said he would welcome a public dialogue to educate residents about its benefits and clear up misrepresentations that it encourages or enables drug use. Clark used the analogy of stopping the spread of mononucleosis by giving children clean glasses to drink from rather than letting them share a glass.
“This is basically the same thing,” he said. “They turn in a needle they have used before, they get a clean needle, and that way they don’t spread the disease.”
Piper also expressed concern about needle exchange drawing in addicts from outside the region.
“It’s not a question of if they’re here or if they’re coming from other localities. They’re already here,” Clark said. “Intravenous drug users are our friends and neighbors. They’re not strange people that are coming from big cities to corrupt the kind and fair people of Winchester and Frederick County.”
While Clark was open to the council discussing needle exchange, Greene said it was pointless to bring the issue to the council if Piper isn’t on board. Greene, who emphasized he respects Piper’s decision, said he hoped there might be a way to run a needle exchange even if the law isn’t changed.
Greene said one compromise might be to have participants carry identification showing they’re affiliated with the program and clearly establish with police what hours the program is being run. The other would be to modify the law to not penalize people enrolled in needle exchange traveling to or from an established appointment with the program.
For now, Greene said the health department is considering a harm reduction program involving distribution of condoms and fentanyl strips, but no needle exchange.
“I would have like to have seen the program work. And it may one day,” Greene said. “But this just wasn’t the time.”
