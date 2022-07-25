BERRYVILLE — Property owners wanting to tear down structures in two historic unincorporated villages would be affected by proposed changes to Clarke County’s zoning ordinance.
The text amendment is aimed at providing them and the county’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) guidelines for preparing and reviewing applications for certificates of appropriateness for demolition projects. It would apply only to the county’s Historic Overlay District, which covers the Millwood and White Post areas.
No such criteria exist currently, according to Jeremy Camp, the county’s senior planner and zoning administrator.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing on the amendment for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
Specifically, the amendment is to ordinance Section 6.2.5B-4. It provides eight criteria for the HPC to use when hearing demolition requests.
Demolition is defined in the amendment as the removal of 40% — or more — of a building’s total exterior wall or roof construction.
Certificates of appropriateness are intended to ensure the outcomes of construction, alteration and restoration projects are compatible with construction characteristics of structures in areas designated for historical preservation, the ordinance shows.
When the HPC considers requests for certificates for demolitions, it’s to use the following criteria set forth in the amendment:
How the historic landmark, building or structure contributes to the historic district.
Whether the demolition would affect the district’s architectural and historic integrity.
Any alterations made to the building or structure in the past.
Whether the building or structure provides significant context to the community’s history.
The impact of the proposed demolition on the “visual continuity of the streetscape” — whether it fits in with the area’s overall appearance.
Whether it’s feasible to stabilize the historic landmark, building or structure. It may be necessary to get a structural engineer to evaluate that, the amendment shows.
Whether rehabilitation the structure is possible instead of demolishing it. A cost analysis, detailing rehab costs in comparison to the property’s market value, may have to be obtained, according to the amendment.
Whether plans for any proposed replacement structure meet design criteria for the district.
The criteria should help the HPC review the request “a little more objectively and transparently,” said Camp.
White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay recalled an incident that occurred in his district in which someone bought and demolished a historical structure in order to build a new house. He indicated he wasn’t pleased with that.
The criteria “seem logical to me” in handling such situations, McKay said.
Anyone aggrieved by the HPC’s decision concerning a certificate of appropriateness can file an appeal with the Board of Supervisors, the ordinance shows.
Earlier this month, the Clarke County Planning Commission held its own public hearing on the amendment proposal. No comments were heard, and the commission voted to recommend that the supervisors approve it.
