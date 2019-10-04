WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Planning Commission on Wednesday reviewed proposed ordinance amendments to the county code, including an amendment to make small telecommunications facilities a by-right use.
Currently, telecommunication towers require a conditional-use permit. The proposed change would enable small telecommunications facilities to be a by-right use, if they are no more than 50 feet in height from the ground. As an example, if a telecommunications tower is placed on top of a 15-foot tall building, the tower could only be 35-feet fall. Towers more than 50 feet in height would need a conditional-use permit.
The change, proposed by County Attorney Roderick Williams, would enable better internet service to under-served areas of the county.
Another proposed amendment would change aspects of the county’s zoning ordinance dealing with landscaping, buffer and screening; off-street parking, and requirements for certain uses. Most of the changes fix inconsistencies with other sections of the code. One proposed change would prevent facilities for tractor-trailer parking to be next to residential uses. Another proposed change deals with special event facilities, which currently require a building permit. The change would enable a county building official to decide if the facility needs a permit or if it is exempt.
The planners advanced the proposed changes to the Board of Supervisors. The board will decide at its Oct. 9 meeting if a public hearing should be set on the proposals.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were Chairman Kevin Kenney and commission members Greg Unger, Lawrence Ambrogi, Paige Manuel, William Cline, Gary Oates, Roger Thomas, Robert Molden, Alan Morrison and Kay Dawson. Rhodes Marston and Christopher Mohn were absent.
