WINCHESTER — Things got tense at Monday night’s Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting when City Manager Dan Hoffman discussed a proposal to replace Friendship Park in Winchester’s North End with affordable senior housing, a community center and an outdoor pool.
“We haven’t acquired any additional land, yet now we’re talking about selling park land,” board member Calvin Allen Jr. told Hoffman. “That troubles me.”
Allen said he was particularly upset with the way the Friendship Park proposal has been handled. It was first unveiled on Aug. 7 as a late addition to a Winchester Planning Commission work session, then shared with the community at large on Aug. 31 during an open house and public hearing regarding the city’s latest update to its Comprehensive Plan.
Allen argued the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which is tasked with providing City Council with direction on the oversight of Winchester’s parks, should have been the first to hear about the Friendship Park proposal when officials were ready to publicly discuss it a month and a half ago.
“It wasn’t developed enough to discuss [in detail with the Parks and Rec board],” Hoffman told Allen, noting he first needed to gauge whether City Council was interested in pursuing the project before he spoke to the board. “You’re getting in on this early in the process.”
Allen seemed unsatisfied with that response and pressed Hoffman on the issue, twice cutting off the city manager in mid-answer. The second time it happened, a defensive Hoffman asked, “Can I finish my statement?” at which point Allen agreed to let him speak.
The Friendship Park proposal has become a hot-button issue in Winchester, with some residents sharply divided on whether it is appropriate to replace public property with a private housing development.
“We have a severe need for affordable housing, particularly affordable senior housing,” Hoffman said on Monday. “It’s a significant issue.”
And the need is only going to get worse. Over the next decade, Hoffman said projections indicate Winchester will need more than 500 additional affordable housing units for seniors on fixed incomes. Since the city can’t force developers to build affordable housing, and since it does not want to seize private property for housing developments, its only choice is to build on land that it already owns. Friendship Park, which Hoffman has described as sparse and underutilized, seemingly fits the bill as a site where the city can dictate what a developer is allowed to build.
Hoffman said he is currently in talks with an unidentified private developer who is willing to partner with the city on the Friendship Park project. In addition to constructing an apartment complex for seniors that would take up more than half of the park’s 10.6 acres, the firm would also invest $3 million to $5 million to construct a community center and outdoor swimming pool for the public’s use.
Ongoing operations at the pool and community center, including a full slate of Winchester Parks and Recreation Department programming and activities for residents of the city’s North End, would be fully funded by approximately $250,000 in property taxes generated each year by the senior housing complex, Hoffman said.
As proposed, the development site would also include a soccer field and a fully accessible playground to serve children of all sensory and developmental abilities.
At this time, Hoffman stressed, the Friendship Park proposal “is a concept and that’s really all it is now. ... We figured it was a concept worth exploring.”
The first step toward turning the concept into reality is including the proposal in the latest update to Winchester’s Comprehensive Plan, which is a general guideline for the city’s future growth. The Planning Commission is expected to issue a recommendation on the update following a public hearing at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 in Rouss City Hall. The proposed update would then go to City Council for another public hearing and a final vote, possibly in late October or early November.
Even if the item becomes part of the Comprehensive Plan, there is no guarantee that Friendship Park will ever be developed. The project could fall through, or the developer could encounter difficulties obtaining site plan approval, property rezoning or financing.
“It still has to go through many, many more steps well into next year,” Hoffman said.
