WINCHESTER — City officials are taking another run at adopting rules of conduct for the Loudoun Street Mall.
In August, City Council tabled consideration of the proposed regulations to give the Harrisonburg-based law firm Litten and Sipe, which is contracted to provide legal services to Winchester, more time to review the draft rules and ensure they are constitutionally sound.
The proposal to establish a code of conduct for Loudoun Street Mall patrons was introduced in July by City Manager Dan Hoffman, who told council's Public Health and Safety Committee that his office receives "a significant number of complaints" about questionable conduct and behaviors on the pedestrian mall, which is located on the two-block portion of Loudoun Street between Cork and Piccadilly streets.
According to the revised draft regulations, the following would be prohibited on the mall if City Council ultimately adopts the rules:
- The use of all types of bicycles, skateboards, scooters and roller skates except by law enforcement officers in the performance of official duties.
- The use of alcohol or the possession of open containers of alcohol, unless otherwise allowed during a special event sponsored or permitted by the city.
- The use of marijuana or illegal substances, including the displaying of drug paraphernalia.
- Assaultive, violent or combative behavior, or threatening harm toward another person or a person's property.
- Damage, vandalism and removal of city property including tables, benches, railings, tree guards, plants and trees.
- Using public restrooms and other city facilities inappropriately.
- Urinating or defecating in public.
- Selling, offering for sale or accepting compensation in exchange for tangible items without a city permit or authorization.
- Construction or erection of any structure or utility service without city authorization.
- Dumping, dropping, discharging or leaving trash, bottles, waste, garbage and refuse anywhere but in a proper receptacle.
- Dressing or undressing in areas not intended for such purposes.
- Failing to curb or clean up after a pet.
- Intentionally blocking or preventing the movement of people for no lawful or reasonable purpose.
- Violating the city's noise ordinance.
If the proposed regulations are adopted, violators could be banned from the Loudoun Street Mall by the Winchester Police Department.
Additionally, individuals who refuse to stop engaging in prohibited conduct or commit a second offense can be criminally charged with trespassing if the rule violations occur at the mall's Splash Pad, public bathrooms, Taylor Pavilion or areas not open to the public, or during special mall events permitted by the city. The original version of the proposed regulations said violators could be criminally charged on any portion of the walking mall.
City Attorney Melisa Michelsen told the Public Health and Safety Committee on Wednesday the proposed regulations had to be adjusted to align with Virginia's statute for criminal trespassing, which allows municipalities to charge people with trespassing in select public areas but not thoroughfares.
"Virginia code doesn't define what the General Assembly meant by 'thoroughfare,' but in the case of Johnson versus Commonwealth in 1972, the Virginia Supreme Court provided a fairly broad interpretation of what constitutes a thoroughfare [as] anything that's used for ingress and egress," Michelsen said.
Under the state Supreme Court's definition, Michelsen said it's possible the entire length of the mall, which was created in the 1970s by closing off vehicular access to a portion of Loudoun Street, could be construed as a thoroughfare, making it illegal for anyone to be charged with trespassing.
The Splash Pad, public bathrooms, Taylor Pavilion and areas not open to the public, Michelsen said, "are clearly delineated from areas that would be deemed a thoroughfare" because they are on the sides of the mall, apart from its main walkway.
"I think it's well written and we need it downtown," Public Health and Safety Committee member Les Veach said about the proposed regulations.
The committee unanimously agreed to forward the updated rules to City Council with a recommendation for adoption. Council's next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
To read the proposed rules in their entirety, visit https://bit.ly/3Tl5zso.
Attending Wednesday evening's Public Health and Safety Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Kim Herbstritt and members Les Veach and Evan Clark.
