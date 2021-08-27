WINCHESTER — Three-and-a-half years after first acknowledging that Winchester had no rules regarding the operation of short-term rentals, City Council is finally ready to act on a list of regulations proposed by the Winchester Planning and Zoning Department.
Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend approval of the proposed short-term rental guidelines, which now go to City Council for consideration at its Sept. 14 meeting.
“This does significantly change the way that short-term rentals are allowed in the city,” interim Zoning Administrator Patrick Elwell told the committee about the proposed regulations. “It would establish across-the-board standards.”
Short-term rentals are private rooms or houses offered to travelers for up to 30 days that are advertised through online services such as Airbnb and VRBO. They have become very popular over the past decade primarily because they tend to cost less than hotels and can accommodate large groups and families.
Winchester officials, while saying they appreciate how short-term rentals bring tourist dollars to the city, have voiced numerous concerns about people using their private dwellings for a commercial enterprise. Complaints that have been raised over the past three-and-a-half years regarding short-term rentals include traffic and parking impacts, possible noise disturbances for neighbors and the possibility of short-term rentals depleting the city’s already low inventory of available housing for residents.
When Frank Hopkins became Winchester’s zoning administrator in December 2019, one of his primary goals was to draft rules regarding short-term rentals so there would be no question regarding where and how they can operate. His draft was nearly finished when he resigned last month to become planning director for Powhatan County, a rural community near Richmond.
Elwell, who is Winchester’s program manager, became responsible for finalizing the proposed regulations. On Thursday, he submitted 18 suggested rules to the Planning and Economic Development Committee during its monthly meeting in Rouss City Hall.
If the rules are approved by the full City Council, many of the approximately four dozen short-term rentals currently operating throughout Winchester would be forced to shut down unless they were previously granted a conditional-use permit (CUP) or are located in one of two allowable downtown zoning districts — Central Business (B-1) and Residential Business (RB-1).
Currently, Elwell said short-term rentals are “scattered around” different areas including National Avenue and Valley Avenue.
Additionally, short-term rentals could only be offered by property owners. That means people who rent would be barred from subleasing their home as a short-term rental.
Some of the other proposed rules state:
Short-term rentals would only be allowed in the RB-1 district if the property being offered also serves as the primary residence of the homeowner. That restriction would not apply in the B-1 district.
Only single-family homes and townhouses could be used for short-term rentals. Multi-family structures and apartments, as well as residential units that are part of a commercial business, would not be allowed.
Properties would be subject to inspection by the city on an annual basis.
The maximum number of sleeping rooms for guests would be five, and the maximum number of guests at any given time, including children, would be 10.
Business permits would be issued to short-term rental operators and would not carry over if the property is sold. Operators would be responsible for obtaining business permits and paying annual lodging taxes to the city.
No food could be prepared for or served to guests.
Short-term rentals could not be used for weddings, receptions or other events.
“Finally we have something that gives us a little teeth,” Mayor David Smith, a member of the Planning and Economic Development Committee, said on Thursday. “I definitely support moving this forward.”
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Smith, Chairman Richard Bell and member Kim Herbstritt.
