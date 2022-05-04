BERRYVILLE — Concerns about a proposed walking trail in the Blue Ridge Mountains have left the project in limbo.
Some members of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors have voiced uneasiness about the potential for trespassing on county-owned property and nearby private land.
The Potomac Appalachian Trail Club (PATC) proposed developing a roughly mile-long, natural surface trail along the perimeter of a 50-acre, partially wooded site off Ebenezer Road (Va. 604).
Melvin Kohn of Washington, D.C., donated the property to the county in honor of his late wife, Janet, hoping it eventually will become a passive park.
Nearly two years ago, the county began allowing PATC to lease a cabin there after the club agreed to upgrade and maintain the structure. Officials determined the county could use the income from the lease. They also presumed that having people stay at the cabin, at least periodically, would help keep it livable and discourage vandalism.
According to county documents, the trail would be accessed via a gravel parking lot which also would be developed. Having room for about 10 vehicles, the lot would be between an existing gate into the property and a proposed new gate that would allow vehicles access to the cabin. Signs would be installed to provide a map of the trail, detail information about the property's natural resources and remind visitors that the cabin area is private.
Only pedestrians would be able to use the trail. No bicycles, horses or motorized vehicles would be allowed onto it, documents show.
Much of the trail's cost would be covered by a Recreational Trails Program Grant through the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. PATC has agreed to provide a 20% match to the grant.
Jeff Feaga, the county's preservation planner, recently told the supervisors that PATC agreed to monitor and maintain the trail during the 10-year tenure of its cabin lease.
But some of the board are leery about giving the public regular access to the remote site.
"Public use of the property, while it's a legitimate concern, is why we accepted the property" from Kuhn, said board Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
However, "it shouldn't be open to the general public all the time" without being closely managed, said White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay. Otherwise, "it's going to be party central all night."
"It's nice to have people enjoy the outdoors," board Vice Chairwoman Terri Catlett said. She mentioned that Kuhn "gave us the property to have other people use it."
Yet not knowing exactly "who would come and use this (trail) is a big concern," said Catlett, who represents the Millwood District.
She and Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass suggested trying to obtain a special-use permit for the site. Such permits, considered by the Clarke County Planning Commission, allow properties to be used for purposes they normally couldn't be, if certain conditions are met to avoid hardships on neighboring sites.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said neighbors should be allowed to say whether they think having a trail on the county-owned property would impose upon them. Basically, it would mean "people walking in their backyards," he said.
McKay suggested holding a public hearing. One wasn't set.
Input from the county's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board could be sought, too, Weiss said.
Feaga and County Administrator Chris Boies said it may be possible to allow public use of the property only at certain times, such as for nature education programs.
Because the property was donated, though, and ultimately "we need to make sure we have it like they (Melvin and Janet Kohn would) want it," McKay said.
The supervisors decided to have Feaga approach PATC with their concerns and see if the club wants to proceed with its trail proposal.
PATC has until May 26 to submit a grant application to the state.
Tuesday afternoon, Feaga said he's contacted PATC about the concerns but the club hasn't yet decided whether to proceed.
"The reservations brought to our attention have been considered," PATC Cabin and Lands Coordinator Martha Reynolds said in a phone interview.
Still, Reynolds said she doesn't know exactly where the proposal stands. She said she personally doesn't know a lot about it.
"It's been sort of a collaborative effort" between the organization, its volunteers and the county, she explained.
"I'm sure we'll be continuing our conversations" with the county, Reynolds added.
Based in Fairfax County, PATC has more than 8,500 members throughout the Appalachian Region.
