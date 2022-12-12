BERRYVILLE — Proposed changes to Clarke County's zoning rules are intended to better specify things that potentially are allowable in setback areas on rural properties.
Potential issues resulting from ambiguities in current rules prompted county planning officials to put forth the amendments. The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will consider them during a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
The rule changes generally would prohibit structures, or portions of structures, from being within setback areas.
However, exceptions could be allowed for certain types of structures — with limitations — if officials deem them appropriate. Those include driveways or patios with elevations no more than 24 inches above grade, as well as fences and freestanding walls up to seven feet high.
The word "freestanding" is added to "make it clear this does not refer to a wall of a building or other structure," county Planning Director Brandon Stidham recently told the supervisors.
Exceptions also would be possible for certain building elements, the amendments show, as long as they set back from property lines at least 50% of the minimum requirements. Those elements include porches, balconies or decks without roofs and which have a maximum area of 36 square feet; steps not under a roof; bay or bow windows; projecting roof elements without columns; chimneys; eaves and decorative architectural features not needed as structural elements of a building.
Mechanical equipment may be allowed. An amendment specifies the equipment must be essential to the building’s heating, cooling, electrical, water or sewer/sewage disposal systems. But it mentions that the provision doesn't apply to equipment housed within, or supported on, a separate, freestanding structure. Solar panels and outdoor wood furnaces are cited as examples.
The amendments remove swimming pools as an exception.
"A swimming pool is not really a building element," Stidham said. "It's a separate structure."
Hedges also would no longer be considered an exception.
Currently, "this is the only portion of the zoning ordinance in which we specifically regulate hedges," Stidham pointed out.
Because they're not structures, he said, the amendments would allow hedges in setback areas unless they somehow restrict sight distances.
A proposed amendment specifies that a freestanding structure associated with a private well or onsite sewage disposal systems can be located within a setback area, as long as it complies with other pertinent state and local ordinances.
Yet another amendment specifies that structures for utility or telecommunications systems can be installed within setback areas if they comply with other relevant rules. Examples mentioned include transformers, equipment boxes, meters, dish antennas and utility poles.
The supervisors' public hearing will be held at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
