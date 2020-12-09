WINCHESTER — Between 2006 and 2009, Elmer M. Amayo Orellana molested an underage girl and threatened to hurt her or her family if she told on him.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court, Orellana pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine to five counts of aggravated sexual battery and a single count of forcible sodomy. In an Alford plea — considered a conviction by the courts — a defendant maintains innocence, but concedes the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction. Five counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of forcible sodomy were dismissed as part of the agreement.
After the hearing, Keith R. Buzby, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said he will ask Judge Brian Madden to sentence the 47-year-old Amaya Orellana to 14 years. The sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. on March 16.
Amaya Orellana began abusing the girl when she was 12, according to Buzby. He told Madden the abuse began at night while the girl’s mother was at work. Amaya Orellana would enter the girl’s room and force her to masturbate him. The abuse occurred once or twice per week.
On one occasion in 2008, the victim’s stepsister witnessed Amaya Orellana groping the girl. Later that year, Amaya Orellana sodomized the victim in a bathroom in the home.
In 2009, under the pretext of giving her driving lessons, Amaya Orellana forced the girl to masturbate him in a car in Jim Barnett Park and at another location on Millwood Pike (U.S. 50).
In 2011, the now 27-year-old girl told a local teacher and a school resource officer about the abuse. But when Detective Carl C. Barlow sought to interview Amaya Orellana, he fled to his native El Salvador. Amaya Orellana, who Buzby said has relatives in the area, was arrested in June of last year when he returned to Winchester.
