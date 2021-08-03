WINCHESTER — The attorney for a man suspected of fatally shooting another man accidentally is being accused of misconduct by a prosecutor.
In a motion filed Friday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Ryan W. Perry, an assistant county commonwealth's attorney, sought a gag order in the case against Brandon Willis Kamga and sanctions against defense attorney Louis T. Campola. He accused Campola of trying the case in the press. Perry wrote Campola was in violation of a trial publicity rule for attorneys forbidding them from communicating information having a "substantial likelihood of interfering with the fairness of the trial by a jury."
Perry alleged unethical conduct by Campola. Prior to a July 27 court hearing for Kamga, Perry said Campola steered the family of victim Wayne Lamont Starks Jr. to a reporter for an interview and showed video of the crime scene to them.
"The fact that the twin sister of the victim, the father of the victim, and the girlfriend of the victim were exposed to the video of a loved one dying is inexcusable," Perry wrote. "That Mr. Campola chose to share this video in the courthouse and was unaware of its contents or misrepresented to those individuals what the video contained makes this considerably worse. As it is clear and direct violation of an order of this court, the commonwealth requests sanctions be imposed."
The 24-year-old Kamga was charged in June with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm in the July 7, 2020, death of Starks, 25. Police said Kamga and Kendall MacKenzie Smith, 24, told them they were in the basement of a county residence making rap music when Starks was shot.
Police said the angle of the bullet showed Starks didn't shoot himself. After initially admonishing his girlfriend for calling 911 and saying Kamga "had nothing to do" with the shooting, Smith later implicated Kamga, according to police reports released last week through the discovery process.
Campola, a former assistant commonwealth's attorney in Frederick and Shenandoah counties, wouldn't comment Tuesday. A hearing on Perry's motion is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 10.
In the motion, Perry wrote Campola attached police reports and other evidence that had been supplied to him by prosecutors in a legal filing last week complaining that prosecutors had provided incomplete evidence. After more evidence was provided, Campola withdrew the motion. Perry — who said he apologized to Campola for delays in providing a large amount of video evidence — said when prosecutors realized the evidence was publicly available in the court clerk's office, they ordered it sealed, but it had already been obtained by The Winchester Star.
Perry wrote that Campola's filing appeared to be "a calculated ploy to place a portion of the facts of the case into the press." He also noted the original version of the article inaccurately said Smith tested positive for gunshot residue, which could mislead a potential juror. Kamga and Smith tested negative for residue.
In the July 29 article, Dazia Starks, the victim's sister, questioned whether the shooting was accidental and whether Kamga did it or someone else. She said her brother had feared for his life in the weeks before he died. A week before his death, Starks said her brother told her he'd been shot at in Martinsburg, West Virginia, but he didn't know who did it.
On Tuesday, Starks said she's unsure what happened to her brother. She hopes to get a better understanding if Kamga testifies at his trial, which is scheduled to begin April 4.
"I don't know what to believe," Starks said. "I don't know who to believe."
