BERRYVILLE — A Confederate statue outside the Clarke County Courthouse doesn’t mean a Black man accused of shooting at a white deputy can’t get a fair trial in the county.
That’s the contention of Anne M. Williams, county commonwealth’s attorney.
“The presumption of showing widespread prejudice has not been overcome and a jury can easily be seated in this case,” Williams wrote in a Nov. 16 response to a defense motion to remove the Confederate monument or move the trial of defendant Timothy Bias Neal out of the county. “The defense has not presented a single argument or issue regarding the community’s feelings for or against the defendant.”
On Oct. 5, 2019, Neal was filmed on a police cruiser camera firing a shot from a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol at now-retired Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Nicholas Donald Chambers in an apparent suicide-by-cop attempt. The shooting occurred in the median on Harry Flood Byrd Highway (Va. 7).
Chambers was responding to a call for an ambulance and was checking Neal’s driver’s license when the shot hit the cruiser’s front bumper. Chambers returned fire, wounding Neal in the right arm. Neal, 35, of Herndon, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and malicious shooting.
In an Oct. 14 motion to Judge Alexander R. Iden, Timothy S. Coyne, area public defender, wrote that the statue, which stands about 100 feet from the courthouse and praises the Confederacy, impairs Neal’s ability to get equal justice. The statute and the Confederate sympathizers who spoke at a Monument Committee meeting on March 14 supporting the statue and the Confederacy — at least one also praised slavery — illustrate the need to move the statue or the trial, according to Coyne.
He noted several courts around Virginia have removed symbols of white supremacy. They include Louisa County where a judge ordered the removal of a portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the courtroom.
“The monument is discriminatory and conveys a message of white supremacy,” Coyne said of the statue, which was erected in 1900 and shows a Confederate soldier saddened by the news of Lee’s surrender at Appomattox in 1865. “In an era where the public reckoning with institutional bias, the looming presence of the monument and statue at the very steps of the courthouse sends a message that non-white citizens, including Mr. Neal, are, and will be, treated differently.”
Williams countered that Iden has no power to remove the statue.
“It is apparent that neither the monument, nor the private entity that owns the monument, are subject to this court’s control,” Williams wrote. “The court does not have the legal authority to order the removal of a monument in a criminal prosecution.”
The statue was last owned by the now defunct Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry. In response to the removal of Confederate monuments around Virginia and the nation in the last few years, the county filed a motion in court last month to take possession of the statue.
Also seeking possession and preservation through litigation is the Sons of Confederate Veterans Turner Ashby Camp #1567. Ashby’s history in the county dates back to before the Civil War, according to the group’s website. Before becoming a Confederate general, the website said Ashby led a vigilante mob that forced abolitionist John Curtiss Underwood and his family out of Clarke County in 1856. President Lincoln later named Underwood a federal judge in Virginia and he presided over the grand jury that indicted Confederate President Jefferson Davis for treason. Davis was pardoned by President Andrew Johnson.
Williams wrote that it “defies logic” to move the trial. While Coyne argued that the views of the pro-Confederate speakers at the meeting represent the views of the majority of county residents, Williams disagreed.
She noted there are 11,741 registered voters in Clarke County who are eligible for jury duty in the county, far exceeding the 39 speakers at the meeting. She said defense attorneys could strike the Confederate sympathizers who spoke at the meeting from the jury pool if they’re selected for the case.
“That is their remedy,” Williams wrote. “The remedy is not to change venue because there has been absolutely no showing of ‘widespread prejudice’ in this community against the defendant.”
Iden is expect to rule on the motions at Neal’s next court appearance. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 10.
We are rationalising the criminal act by blaming monuments and that the world isnt perfect and affirming for the criminal who committed the act. [beam]
Anne M. Williams, county commonwealth’s attorney wants to erase our heritage to accomodate her transient interests. How sad. Extending the EXCUSE for bad behaviour because the world isnt perfect. Yeh, sure. Cheers
