Shenandoah County’s chief prosecutor does not plan to seek charges against Jarrett M. Tate for the June 9 shooting death of his father, Jeffrey Tate.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda McDonald Wiseley in late October deemed the shooting “justified” following an investigation into the fatal shooting that occurred on Copp Road in Strasburg. Shenandoah County Sheriff Timothy C. Carter confirmed earlier this month that Wiseley had informed his agency of her decision to not seek charges in the case.
Wiseley has not returned a call for comment on her office’s determination in the case. Wiseley did not respond to a Dec. 5 email requesting a copy of her office’s report concerning the incident.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s case report provided to the Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 8 through a Freedom of Information Act request gives some details about the incident that had not been previously disclosed, including the identity of the shooter and his relationship to the victim.
According to the report, Jarrett Tate told an investigator that he shot Jeffrey Tate because he came at him with a knife. The report identifies Jarrett Tate, 33, as the suspect, and Jeffrey Tate, 54, as the victim. The report identifies Jeffrey Tate as the suspect’s father.
The Shenandoah County Emergency Communications Center received a call shortly before 7:45 p.m. June 9 for a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Copp Road, according to the case report. The caller, identified in the case report as Tiffany Tate, told dispatchers that her husband had shot his father multiple times. Sheriff’s Deputy H.W. Hoover responded to the call and asked for assistance from the Strasburg Police Department due “to the uncertainty of the nature of the incident.”
Hoover arrived at the scene at approximately 7:50 p.m. and saw Jarrett M. Tate detained by Strasburg Police Officer B. Dodson. Dodson had taken possession of a firearm identified as the one involved in the shooting, the report states. The firearm was “made safe” and given to investigator B.I. DeMay. Rescue personnel arrived at the same time as Hoover and rendered aid to the victim. Hoover saw the victim lying face up beside a basement door, the report states.
Rescue workers advised at 7:56 p.m. that Jeffrey Tate was dead.
The preliminary findings from the autopsy show that Jeffrey Tate died from gunshot wounds to the torso, the case report states. During the autopsy, the medical examiner recovered 16 hollow-point bullets from the victim’s body.
DeMay contacted the Child Advocacy Center in Winchester on June 13 and arranged for interviews with three juvenile children of Jarrett Tate starting at 11:30 a.m. DeMay met with Wiseley at noon June 13 and informed her of the information from the interviews. Wiseley said she would make a decision later.
DeMay met with Wiseley at approximately 11 a.m. Oct. 31 and spoke with her regarding the autopsy report and other case-related information.
“Wiseley informed DeMay she was deeming this incident to be justified homicide and to inform the suspect Jarrett Montgomery Tate Sr. and the mother of the decedent,” the report states.
Law enforcement officials remained tight-lipped about the incident in the weeks following the shooting while they continued the investigation. They would not provide details about the incident, nor did they divulge the identities of the victim or the person of interest.
A search warrant states that the witness who reported the incident heard a conversation outside the residence and then heard several gunshots.
