October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, an opportunity to shine light on the physical, sexual and mental abuses often suffered in silence by women, men and children.
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Victim/Witness Program worked with 843 crime victims between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019. About a third of them were domestic violence victims who were advised to seek support from The Laurel Center.
The center, at 402 N. Cameron St., is a nonprofit agency that offers emergency shelter and counseling services to domestic and sexual assault survivors in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
"To be a domestic violence case, you either have to have resided with each other within the last six months or have a child in common," Winchester Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale said. "With sexual assaults, they're usually intimate partners but they don't necessarily live together. ... It's very rare that we have a stranger [commit] sexual assault."
Domestic violence and sexual assault have become so prevalent in Winchester that the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office has designated one of its seven prosecutors, Nicole Spicer, to handle the cases on a full-time basis.
"She's not doing any other cases going forward, and there are still more sexual assaults that are being handled by other prosecutors," Hovermale said. "It takes a really special type of person to handle these cases."
There are myriad causes for domestic and sexual violence, but the most common factor is substance abuse. Attacks can be fueled by intoxication, or triggered by a person's desperate need to get more drugs or alcohol.
"We have very few cases that don't involve substance abuse," Hovermale said.
"We had one couple where he would get drunk and beat her, but she was a lot stronger than him and would beat him back," Winchester Victim/Witness Program Director Jim Pearce said. "There's a lot of men out there who wouldn't dare touch a woman until alcohol gets in their system."
Sometimes, the aftermath of domestic violence or sexual assault can be nearly as traumatizing to victims as the attack itself. Answering intensely personal questions from investigators, hearing allegations of improper conduct by defense attorneys and sharing humiliating details with strangers can be emotionally draining.
Hovermale said the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, The Laurel Center and the Winchester Police Department have launched a joint initiative that handles victims "in a more trauma-informed way" that fosters healing. It includes specially trained personnel interviewing survivors in a relaxed, soothing setting rather than a brightly lit interrogation room.
That's welcome news to "Peggy," a domestic violence survivor who said she felt victimized by a legal system that treated her claims with skepticism and distrust.
Peggy, who didn't want her real name used, said her husband's violence started a few years into their 11-year marriage when he choked and threatened to kill her. He later directed his anger toward their two children, and the physical abuse got worse.
As much as Peggy hated to see her children get hurt, she feared that standing up to her husband would only make things worse.
"I was too afraid to confront him," she said.
About three years ago, she built up the courage to talk to her pastor, who arranged for Peggy and her children to get help from The Laurel Center and the Winchester offices of Child Protective Services.
No criminal charges were brought against her husband because investigators and court officials did not believe Peggy's testimony was sufficient to prove the instances of abuse.
"The court doesn't know enough about domestic violence," Peggy said. "I don't believe true justice is seeing everything in black and white."
Instead, the couple divorced and went to Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to determine who would get custody of their children. Peggy said she couldn't afford an attorney, and her husband's lawyer portrayed him as the victim.
"She painted me in the light of, 'You're the one who made these accusations, but you're also the one who's still in the house and still has the cars,'" Peggy said.
The judge awarded joint custody to the parents, which Peggy believes was not in the best interest of her children.
Determined to move on with her life, Peggy continued to receive counseling and support from The Laurel Center.
"If I had not received the help from them, I would still be in a relationship with him," Peggy said, explaining she spent years tolerating her now-ex-husband's abuse because he provided a home and financial security for their family.
Although Peggy's marriage reached the point where it could not be repaired, Hovermale said many couples want to stay together following incidents of domestic violence.
"We look at each case individually and try to help them with what works for their family, and what hopefully protects them going forward," she said.
In those cases, Hovermale said, prosecutors may recommend that charges be dropped after a year without physical altercations, or that offenders receive a suspended sentence and probation so they can be sent directly to jail if the abuse resumes.
In cases where couples cannot break the cycle of domestic violence, Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center, has said it takes an average of seven tries before a victim permanently leaves an abusive relationship. That means everyone who tried to help often deals with the heartbreak of watching someone return to a potentially deadly situation.
"You have this hierarchy of needs, and when a victim is looking at whether they can feed themselves or their child, that's a huge part of why people go back to their abusers," Hovermale said. "They need the financial stability."
"You provide them with information, advocacy, compassion," Pearce said. "You try to empower them to move on, but unfortunately, they come back as victims again and again and again. ... You still have to show the same compassion. You can't say to somebody, 'Why the heck are you doing this?'"
The hope is that eventually, victims will move beyond the violence.
That's what happened with Peggy, who met a man while she was still healing from the trauma of an abusive marriage.
Peggy said she told God, "'Send him away. I don't want a relationship.'" But this new man was kind, patient and loving, and her children formed a deep bond with him.
The couple is now married and enjoying a healthy, happy family life.
"I want women to know there is hope," Peggy said. "Their lives can be changed for the better. They don't have to stay trapped."
If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, call 911 or The Laurel Center’s 24-hour hotline at 540-667-6466. For more information about The Laurel Center’s services, visit thelaurelcenter.org.
