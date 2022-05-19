WINCHESTER — Jonathan Daniel Mihokovich is the only person charged in the killing of Keith Hamilton Tolson in Middletown on Oct. 27, 2020, but a court filing released on Wednesday indicates there was a second shooter.
Tolson, a 41-year-old Front Royal resident, was found in the McDonald’s parking lot at 90 Reliance Road in Middletown. Surveillance video showed Tolson running from the Liberty gas station across the road before his death. He was chased by a driver in a pickup truck that tried to run him over before he was shot. Tolson was running toward the Econo Lodge Hotel & Suites where he was a guest. The hotel is behind the McDonald's.
Police said after the killing that video also showed a car following the pickup truck, but they were unsure if occupants in that vehicle were involved in the killing. The filing in Frederick Circuit Court by Ryan W. Perry, an assistant Frederick County commonwealth's attorney, said the car was driven by Mihokovich.
"Defendant is seen on video entering his car, following the victim across the street to the location the body of the victim was discovered," Perry wrote. "Video surveillance captures muzzle flashes appearing from the window of defendant's car as well as from the truck driven by the other individual prior to those vehicles leaving the scene."
Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland wouldn't comment on whether investigators are seeking a second shooter. He said in an email on Thursday that he didn't want to compromise the investigation or prosecution of Mihokovich who was arrested Feb. 5, 2021, and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit murder. Mihokovich, 41, of the 100 block of Robin Hood Circle in the county, is scheduled to stand trial on June 13.
After Tolson was killed, his father told The Winchester Star that is son had been addicted to crack cocaine and methamphetamine since he was a teenager. Shortly before his death, the elder Tolson said his son told him he owed $200 and seemed desperate.
Perry wrote that Mihokovich was angry with Tolson for not supplying him with drugs he'd paid for. About three hours before the killing, Mihokovich is accused of sending Tolson threatening texts.
"I'll be put in a cage away from my kid," Mihokovich allegedly texted Tolson. "But what's a mother (expletive) to do?"
The filing seeks to limit how much jurors can be told about a witness who told police about a man who threatened to kill Tolson about two weeks before his death over money that Tolson allegedly stole from the man's wife.
"Defendant should not be allowed to attempt to distract the jury and slander third parties by intimating their involvement in a crime based up on inadmissible, hearsay statements made by an unidentified third party when there is no evidence of that third party at the scene of the crime," Perry wrote.
Under Virginia law, Mihokovich could be acquitted of first-degree murder but convicted of second-degree murder. To be convicted of second-degree murder, prosecutors wouldn't have to prove Mihokovich killed Tolson, but that he helped kill him.
"It must be shown by that he intended by his words, gestures, signals, or actions to encourage, advise, urge or help the person who actually committed the crime," jury instructions say. "A principal in the second degree is liable for the same punishment as the person who actually committed the crime."
Perry wouldn't comment on Thursday. Attorney Mark B. Williams, who represents Mihokovich, didn't return calls or an email.
