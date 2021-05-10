WINCHESTER — For the last 17 years, Heather D. Enloe has reviewed gruesome evidence in child pornography, domestic violence and sexual assault cases in Frederick County and Winchester. Given what the victims have experienced, she said it’s not difficult for her to cope.
“My job is to seek justice for that victim,” said Enloe, Frederick County assistant commonwealth’s attorney. “I’m not conscious of a burden that I feel when I deal with heavy cases. It always feels like a privilege to be involved and present that case in the pursuit of justice.”
Enloe, a 49-year-old wife and mother, has worked for the county since 2014. She has prosecuted every type of case, from failing to obey a stop sign to murder, but specializes in child pornography and sexual assault cases. From 2004 to 2014, she was an assistant prosecutor for the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, where she handled every domestic violence case. They numbered over 1,000.
Enloe’s work was recently recognized by her peers. She received the annual Warren Von Schuch Distinguished Prosecutor Award from the Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys. The association is comprised of Virginia’s 120 commonwealth’s attorneys and the award, given since 1999, is named after a former Chesterfield County prosecutor.
Association spokeswoman Amanda M. Howie said Friday that she didn’t know how many nominees there were. She said the association’s board officers and 2020-21 board representatives voted on the award. Local prosecutors who are representatives are Anne Williams of Clarke County and Marc H. Abrams of Winchester, who won the award in 2015.
Enloe was nominated by Ross P. Spicer, Frederick County commonwealth’s attorney. He began working with her while a senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Winchester.
In a news release announcing the award, Spicer noted Enloe has spent over 700 hours teaching criminal justice to police and prosecutors and spearheaded the office’s public outreach effort in 2018. Spicer said Enloe is not only an exceptional prosecutor, but “the best in the commonwealth.”
Enloe, who lives in and grew up in Loudoun County, received her law degree from George Mason University after earning a political science degree at Virginia Tech. An attorney since 2000, she was practicing estate planning and real estate work when she was hired part time as a domestic violence prosecutor by then-Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney Alexander R. Iden. He is now a 26th Judicial Circuit judge presiding in Winchester and Clarke and Frederick counties.
Enloe said she had a “calling to help communities” and the best way was as a prosecutor. Domestic violence, particularly intimate partner violence, has received greater attention in the last generation. Besides the emotional and physical trauma on victims and the financial toll it takes on communities, it often involves a vicious cycle: Children who witness it frequently grow up to be batterers or victims. Enloe said victims are often in denial, and when they seek help it may be after long being abused.
“They’re in an echo chamber of the home that they’re in,” said Enloe, who has helped raise money for The Laurel Center in Winchester, which helps domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. “They need an outside perspective to help them understand that what they’re experiencing is not appropriate and it’s not just.”
Often combative in court, Enloe said she draws on her theatrical background as a child and teaching theater classes as an adult in her jury presentations. She said storytelling is part of being a good actor on stage and an attorney in court.
“One is fictitious and one is very real,” Enloe said. “That’s the biggest difference between the two.”
She said opening arguments involve more preparation than closing arguments, which require improvisation based on what’s been said during the trial. Prosecutors also have to dispel jurors that unlike in movies or TV, they don’t always have an open-and-shut case based on DNA or a smoking gun confession. And while Enloe said she doesn’t watch TV courtroom dramas, she has had some “Law & Order” moments in trials.
Like last month’s scorching cross examination of defendant Julio Cesar Vazquez. He was later convicted of raping a now-15-year-old girl in 2019. Vazquez denied it on the stand, but never testified that he’d previously told an investigator that he was moving around his home at the time the girl said he was raping her. Enloe quickly pounced on the omission.
“Did you tell Ms. Singhas that you were up at 3 a.m. and moving around?” she asked Vazquez. “You didn’t testify to that did you? You didn’t say anything about being up at 3 a.m.”
Besides having strong evidence and making it easily understandable, Enloe said convincing a jury to convict is also based on the impact of the crime on the victim and the community. She said she enjoys working for Spicer and plans to continue as a prosecutor indefinitely.
“Ultimately, our function, along with law enforcement, is to keep communities safe,” she said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
