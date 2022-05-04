WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission is considering a proposed rezoning that would clear the way for new townhouses and apartment buildings on Commerce Street.
Greenway Engineering, on behalf of prospective developer Li and Chen Remodeling Inc. of Winchester, is asking that a 2.6-acre parcel at 1570 Commerce St., between Meadow Branch Animal Hospital at 1700 S. Loudoun St. and the offices of Arcadian Property Management at 1540 Commerce St., be rezoned from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Medium Density Residential (MR) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay.
“All of the surrounding properties on Commerce Street are zoned CM-1,” Winchester Planner David Stewart told the commission at its work session on Tuesday. “But to the rear of the subject site is the Glaize Avenue subdivision, which was laid out in the 1930s and is zoned Medium Density Residential.”
If the rezoning of 1570 Commerce St. is approved, Li and Chen Remodeling would purchase the property from its current owner, Evergreen Real Properties LLC of Winchester. The city has assessed the value of the land and a small cinderblock building on it at $351,300.
According to documents submitted to the Planning Commission, Li and Chen Remodeling hope to build Prosperity Gardens, a $4.4 million residential development that would include eight two-story townhouses and two three-story buildings containing a total of 24 apartments. The two-bedroom townhouses are expected to have monthly rents of $1,800, and projected monthly rents for the two-bedroom apartments are $1,400.
Sixty-two parking spaces, comprised of a 48-space surface lot for apartment residents and garages and driveways for each of the townhouses, would accompany the new dwellings.
A fiscal impact analysis prepared by S. Patz and Associates Inc. on behalf of Li and Chen Remodeling states that real estate and personal property taxes paid by owners and residents of the 32 new dwellings would fully offset the city’s infrastructure, education and emergency service expenses and add $320 to city coffers every year. When the retail and meals taxes that would be paid by residents when they shop and dine in Winchester is factored into the equation, the financial benefit climbs to approximately $14,400 per year, the analysis states.
Stewart said the residential development’s impact on traffic should be minimal, so “a full traffic impact analysis would not be required for this PUD.”
Planning Commission members on Tuesday asked several questions regarding specific components of the proposed Prosperity Gardens, but none of them indicated if they would support or oppose the project.
The rezoning of 1570 Commerce St. will be the subject of a public hearing at the commission’s business meeting on May 17. The panel will then issue a recommendation on the request and forward the matter to the Planning and Economic Development Committee for further discussion. The final verdict on the rezoning will be rendered by City Council at its meeting on June 28.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray. Mayfield recused herself from the Prosperity Gardens discussion due to a potential conflict of interest.
