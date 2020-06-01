WINCHESTER — “I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.”
The chant was repeated over and over Sunday night in downtown Winchester, where hundreds of people assembled to protest the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died while in police custody. Floyd was handcuffed and lying on the street while a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin, who reportedly ignored Floyd’s pleas of “I can’t breathe,” has been charged with murder.
“This has to be the beginning of a new era,” Samuel Tanner, of Winchester, told as many as 500 people who met on the south end of the Loudoun Street Mall to protest Floyd’s death. “It needs to be said. People need to hear it.”
Chants of “I can’t breathe” continued for nearly as long as Floyd was pinned to the ground. Protesters, including white, black, Hispanic and Asian people, also chanted “I want justice” and “George Floyd.”
As of 7:30 p.m., with the protestors marching around the downtown area, police reported no incidents of violence.
Winchester Police Chief John E. Piper said protest organizers did not obtain a permit from the city, but there are stipulations for spontaneous protests in City Code, so he decided to allow the event to proceed.
Members of the Winchester Police Department and Winchester Sheriff’s Office kept a low profile and allowed the protestors to march, speak and wave signs. Prior to the event, an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms led a bomb-sniffing dog across the grounds of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, where participants initially assembled.
GIven the fact that our firefighters are understaffed and pretty much leaderless at this point, we are so lucky that Winchester was safe from the hellscape that other communities across the country encountered. Leadership in this town needs to get it together to retain the staff they spend so many tax dollars on executive searches to hire. Because it is chaotic out there, the news is frankly scary and we are not prepared on the public safety front in Winchester. Shame on the mayor to let it get to this point.
Didn't the governor ban large gatherings of people? Was there an exemption for protesting?
It was a good, peaceful protest, devoid of the violent rhetoric we've been seeing on TV. Great question about the gatherings though -- I'm sure if it was a religious service the regular ninnies on here would be quick to complain.
If this large gathering was for a religious service, the usual knucklehead lefties that post here would be writing something about Darwin and "thinning the herd".
@ Bernie Mac - Remember it's only the law if you are of a conservative/libertarian leaning. Double standards and all that...
Bernie Mac, I thought that too, in the article the police said that the protest was peaceful so they decided to let it go. I am proud of Winchester for the voices that spoke out in a peaceful way and a community that was not overrun by outside rioters creating chaos. I was worried this weekend. This morning I am proud of our little town!!
That's because the ones that are doing the looting and the burning are being paid to do it. They don't even live in the communities they are destroying. Those thugs are the ones who deserve thinning. I hope the cop that murdered George pays dearly for his actions.
Exactly! No one is social distancing. The crowd is over ten people.
