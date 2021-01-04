Decades of unjustified police killings and beatings of Black men and women had seemingly few consequences for officers, but eight minutes and 46 seconds in May triggered global protests against police brutality and galvanized reform efforts around the nation, state and locally.
The excruciating video of the eight minutes and 46 seconds in which Black driver George Floyd pleaded for his life while his neck was under the knee of white Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin caused worldwide outrage. That Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter didn't satisfy protesters accustomed to seeing many officers get slaps on the wrist for brutality or killings. The violence included the beating of driver Rodney King in Los Angeles in 1991, Eric Garner being choked to death in New York City in 2014 while selling untaxed cigarettes and the killing of Philando Castile, a driver shot in a traffic stop Minnesota in 2016 while reaching for his driver's license and telling an officer that he had a concealed carry pistol permit.
Nationwide protests against police brutality in the weeks after Floyd's death were often met with more police violence as officers in Atlanta, Buffalo, Louisville and New York City were seen on video brutalizing mostly peaceful demonstrators or firing rubber bullets at reporters. However, Winchester protests were peaceful. The largest involved about 500 people on June 5 who marched in and around the Loudoun Street Mall.
Their voices and those of other protesters around Virginia were heard in the Democratically-controlled General Assembly. In votes that were largely along party lines, a number of Democratically-sponsored reforms were passed. Most take effect March 1. Among the reforms:
- Allowing the state attorney general's office to conduct "pattern and practice" investigations for police wrongdoing including brutality, illegal searches and racial profiling.
- Allowing communities to create civilian oversight bodies that can investigate police misconduct and issue findings and make "binding disciplinary determinations in cases that involve serious breaches of department and professional standards."
- Creating a statewide code of conduct for police and requiring police departments to notify the state about serious violations by officers. The notification is to prevent cops from quitting before they get fired and then taking jobs with other departments unaware of the violations.
- Banning no-knock search warrants, limiting the use of chokeholds by officers and downgrading minor traffic violations to discourage officers from using them as a pretext for racial profiling.
Local police chiefs and sheriffs gave the reforms mixed reviews. They supported alerting departments about rogue officers to prevent bad cops from moving from department to department. But most were resistant to civilian oversight and said choke holds and no-knock warrants were either banned by their departments or rarely used. However, they welcomed more dialogue about policing practices, some of which occurred at community forums held in June and July in Winchester.
Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper said the forums had "great value" in educating the public about his department's practices. To increase transparency, the department in November began putting use-of-force data online. Just 1.3% of the 7,843 arrests in Winchester between 2017-19 involved officers using force, according to the statistics. In the spring, the age, gender and race of suspects who have forced used on them will be added to the stats.
Piper said the bad acts of rogue cops are not reflective of the vast majority of officers and said he was proud of the way the community and his officers reacted to Floyd's death. "In comparison to some other areas of the country that saw looting, rioting and even death associated with these events, this community stepped up and came together with their Police Department to try and make things better," Piper said in an email.
The forums were organized by Stefan Johnson, a Winchester resident. Johnson said he and a few other Winchester residents plan to have monthly meetings with Piper to relay complaints from community residents.
"We don't want to tell the police how to do their job," Johnson said. "We just want to be able to make sure that if somebody has a complaint that they are being heard and it's being investigated."
Piper participated in both forums and Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper and Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland participated in the second forum. Millholland said his deputies are trained to be compassionate and act professionally even when being assaulted or harassed.
"We have to do our best to keep and maintain honesty and integrity in law enforcement," Millholland said in an email. "We need to [maintain] the highest standards, but use common sense."
Like Millholland, Roper said his office isn't doing anything different since Floyd's death and was already reviewing it's use-of-force policy. He said in an email that residents have been "very supportive" of deputies and often thank them for their work.
Berryville Police Chief Neal White also said his department has community support. He said efforts at increasing transparency, such as the use of body and police cruiser cameras were enacted before Floyd's death. All of Berryville's nine officers are also certified in Crisis Intervention Training to try to de-escalate potentially violent incidents. "The Berryville Police Department is aware of the vital importance of how law enforcement services are delivered to the community," White said in an email.
(1) comment
I thought for a minute that this article was written by the AP, not the Winchester Star. "Decades of unjustified police killings and beatings of Blacks..."
Really?
Please take a moment to review the DoJ statistics on violent crimes before making such a statement.
The Star has been the last fair and balanced newspaper, well, until it was sold from under the Byrd family by its board of directors.
Sad. You've fallen into the woke and cancel culture trap.
I back the Blue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.