WINCHESTER — In a highly unusual move, the public and press were barred from a hearing involving homicide suspect Adam Marcus Griffin in Winchester Circuit Court on Friday.
Griffin is accused of shooting Lorenzo Coles Wheeler on North Kent Street on June 30, 2020. He is scheduled to stand trial on Oct. 20. In addition to first-degree murder, Griffin has been charged with solicitation of murder for allegedly trying to have a witness in the homicide killed.
The hearing was a followup to a proceeding in April. Defense attorney Howard J. Manheimer sought to close the first hearing, but it was never held. He said the closure would allow a witness to testify and not reveal details of the case that the witness had told a multi-jurisdicitional grand jury. Manheimer didn’t seek to close Friday’s hearing, which was a motion to dismiss the case. The motion to dismiss was denied.
In an April letter to Judge Brian M. Madden, The Winchester Star said closing hearings in a homicide case would be a disservice to the public’s right to know and was unconstitutional. The Star cited the 1980 Richmond Newspapers Inc. v. Virginia case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that barring the public and press from criminal trials violates the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of assembly.
Nonetheless, Madden ruled in favor of Manheimer on April 22. Madden cited no legal precedents in the one-page ruling. He wrote that the hearing would only be closed for the testimony. “All other parts of the hearing shall be open to the public,” Madden said.
Friday’s hearing was closed by Judge Alexander R. Iden, who presided over the multi-jurisdictional grand jury. The hearing lasted 40 minutes and no witnesses could be seen called to the stand. At one point during the hearing, Derek C. Aston could be seen waving his arms in frustration and yelling at Manheimer as Madden looked on.
While juvenile court hearings and cases involving regaining gun rights are closed locally, a closed criminal hearing is rare. Paul H. Thomson, Winchester commonwealth’s attorney from 1986 to 2001, said they never occurred while he was commonwealth’s attorney. Thomson said closed hearings open the possibility for appeals and can adversely affect a case if it goes to trial. “As a general rule, I was opposed to it,” Thomson said.
Ross P. Spicer, Frederick County commonwealth’s attorney, said he’s never participated in a closed criminal hearing since becoming a local prosecutor. Spicer was an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Winchester from 2002-2008, before joining the county commonwealth’s attorney’s office.
“That’s certainly unusual,” he said. “Circuit court judges are very mindful of the importance and constitutionality of courts being open to the public. If a judge determined it was appropriate to have a closed hearing, there must have some pretty substantial reasons for that.”
Betsy Edwards, executive director of the Virginia Press Association, which advocates for government transparency, expressed concern over the closed hearings.
“Our hope is Virginia’s judges would allow courtrooms to be open for all criminal proceedings,” Edwards said in an email. “First Amendment rights and the work of the free press are important and should only be denied in rare circumstances.”
