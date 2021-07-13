WINCHESTER — The proposed rezoning of 277 acres for a potential logistics park and data center will be the subject of a public hearing at Wednesday night’s Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Wickshire Industrial LLC wants to rezone the property from Residential Planned Community to General Business and Light Industrial for its One Logistics Park proposal. Current zoning allows for 143 acres of commercial use and 550 residential units on six parcels.
The land, which is owned by JGR Three LLC and others, is approximately a mile east of Interstate 81 on the southern side of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50). It is east of Prince Frederick Drive (Route 781) and Coverstone Drive (Route 1538) and west of Arbor Court and Pendleton Drive.
The land is part of the original Carpers Valley/Governors Hill rezoning, which was approved by the board in 2005, and later revised in 2009, 2013 and 2014.
Wickshire Industrial wants the site rezoned to allow for industrial uses, with an area for commercial development remaining at the intersection of Coverstone Drive and Millwood Pike. Additionally, Wickshire wants to eliminate the previously approved residential units.
Neighboring properties owners have expressed concerns about the project, including increased traffic, decreased property values and a quality of life decline.
Some, including county resident Charlie Mearkle, said they purchased property near the site expecting to be near a residential development — not an industrial data center. In an email to the Board of Supervisors, Mearkle said he does not believe the county has the infrastructure necessary to support a data center and cited concerns about noise pollution.
The Raven Pointe Homeowners Association, a community of 120 single-family homes near the proposed rezoning location, and many residents of the Raven Wing and Oakdale Crossing communities also have expressed concern.
But the rezoning has been supported by a majority of the Planning Commission members, who feel the industrial use would be less of a burden on the county than another residential development.
Also on Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors will discuss:
Putting a referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot for a $19.5 million indoor aquatics facility [this is not a public hearing].
Selling the site of the former Albin Convenience Center at 137 Indian Hollow Road to Winchester Equipment.
Selecting a firm for project management support on a new public safety radio system [this is not a public hearing].
A project to rezone 119.27 acres zoned Residential Planned Community to Residential Performance with proffers to develop an age-restricted community, and 238.37 acres zoned Residential Planned Community to Rural Areas. These properties are located in the Gainesboro Magisterial District, east of Va. 37 and Merrimans Lane (Route 621), north of Cedar Creek Grade (Route 622), south and west of the City of Winchester.
