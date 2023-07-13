A public hearing will be held at next week's Frederick County Planning Commission meeting on two separate drafts of the Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) — a document that guides future development in the Clear Brook and Stephenson area — allowing county residents to sound off on two competing versions of the plan.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. July 19 in the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
One version of the plan, called Scenario B, would add 566 acres designated for extractive mining in northeastern Frederick County, which would broaden opportunities for future mining east of Interstate 81 in the vicinity of exit 323.
The other version — Scenario A — designates that acreage for industrial/industrial mixed-use office.
Both scenarios will be presented for public hearing.
The NELUP was last updated in 2010. It doesn't change a property's zoning designation, but it advises the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors as they assess rezoning applications or potential development in the northeastern part of the county. The updated version will become a part of the county's Comprehensive Plan once adopted.
Efforts to update the plan have drawn considerable public attention mainly because some drafts have called for designating additional land for extractive mining east of I-81, something most residents in the NELUP study area who responded to a county survey said they opposed.
A large mining operation owned by Carmeuse Lime and Stone already exists in northeastern Frederick County.
Roughly 80% of survey respondents made note of "not being in favor of the expansion of the extractive mining uses," Frederick County Planning Director Wyatt Pearson has previously said.
Residents of the Clear Brook area have complained about the existing mine’s blasting, the bright lights at night, heavy truck traffic, fly rock — which can be a public safety hazard — and a massive debris stockpile that is visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11.)
Others have argued the positive aspects of Carmeuse Lime and Stone’s presence in the county, pointing out that Frederick Water, a water and service provider with about 17,000 customers in the area, entered into a contract with Carmeuse in 2020 to be able to withdraw water from shuttered quarries.
In May, Board of Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, who represents the Stonewall District in the county’s northeastern sector, made a motion proposing that the county hold a public hearing on a version of the NELUP that removes the 566 acres of extractive mining and replaces it with an industrial land-use designation.
But her motion was amended by Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) who wanted to see a public hearing held on the proposal endorsed by the Planning Commission that retains the 566 acres for extractive mining, along with what McCann-Slaughter had proposed.
“We would not only review what Supervisor Slaughter has put forward but also forward for a public hearing the original version that we have in our packet tonight and hear both sides,” Graber said at the time.
