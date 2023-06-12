A development proposal from a real estate investment company that was scheduled to go before the Frederick County Board of Supervisors for consideration on Wednesday has been postponed until July at the request of the applicant, according to the meeting agenda.
The rezoning application for "Fruit Hill," filed by Equus Capital Partners, Ltd, would allow for the construction of five buildings for primarily industrial uses, as well as a hotel, a restaurant, and possibly a data center on property just west of the Interstate 81 exit 323 interchange in Clear Brook, if approved.
The new date for the public hearing is July 12.
The 220-acre property — which fronts Rest Church Road, Ruebuck Lane and Zachary Ann Lane near the Flying J Travel Center — is currently zoned Rural-Agriculture, and the application seeks to rezone it for a mix of uses: Light Industrial (M1) (189.08 acres), General Business (B2) (10.34 acres) and Technical Manufacturing (TM) (20.64 acres).
More information about the proposal can be found at: https://www.winchesterstar.com/winchester_star/supervisors-to-consider-application-for-warehouses-hotel-and-restaurant-near-i-81-next-week/article_95d61b18-8e7d-5d5b-ae19-134519b38c84.html
