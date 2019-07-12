WINCHESTER — A public hearing will be held next month on a boundary line dispute between Frederick and Warren counties.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 on Wednesday night to hold the hearing, which is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
The disputed land is along Foster Hollow Road east of Middletown and is comprised of seven parcels on about 20 acres. A recent survey by Marsh and Legge PLC, coupled with data from Frederick County’s GIS map, confirmed the parcels are on Frederick’s side of its boundary with Warren County.
But the property owners always believed the land was in Warren County — a result of deed information being inaccurate or incomplete when filed. Over the years, the residents have paid taxes in Warren County, voted in Warren County and sent their children to school in Warren County.
At the hearing, people will have a chance to give their input on whether the Board of Supervisors should adjust the boundary line to designate the land as being in Warren County.
Adjusting the boundary would benefit the property owners who have thought for decades that they are Warren County residents.
Supervisors Bob Wells, J. Douglas McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter and Shannon Trout voted in favor of scheduling a public hearing. Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors Gary Lofton and Blaine Dunn opposed it. They maintain the boundary line has been in place since 1836, and they see no good reason to change it.
“It’s been established for a couple hundred years already,” DeHaven said. “I have concerns about the folks who will be directly impacted now, but that line will be there for many, many years we hope.”
The matter previously went before the Board of Supervisors on June 12, but was delayed due to McCarthy and Trout being absent. Since then, Warren County has indicated there are currently no children registered in Warren County Public Schools from those parcels. Warren County receives approximately $9,800 in revenue from real estate and personal property taxes on the properties in question.
Warren County also will hold a hearing on the boundary adjustment. If both boards agree to it, they would file a joint petition with the Circuit Court in either Warren County or Frederick County.
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously approved a conditional-use permit that will allow a landscape contracting business to locate at 154 Gainesboro Road.
Property owners Glenda and Wenzel “Pat” Dousa plan to sell the property to Arthur Nelson Sisk, owner of Art Sisk Tree and Landscaping at 140 Gainesboro Road. The business does tree removal, tree pruning, tree spraying and landscaping.
The permit would limit hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Only six employees would be allowed on site at any given time.
