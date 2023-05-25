The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday agreed to forward two versions of the Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) to a public hearing.
This will give the panel an opportunity to hear from county residents on the current draft of the plan as well as a former one.
The NELUP serves as a guide for future development in the Stephenson and Clear Brook area. It was last updated in 2010.
Efforts to update the plan have drawn considerable public attention mainly because some drafts have called for designating 566 acres for extractive mining east of Interstate 81, something most residents in the NELUP study area indicated they opposed in a county survey. A large mining operation already exists in northeastern Frederick County.
A date for a public hearing has not been scheduled but it will take place later this summer, according to a county spokesperson.
Wednesday, Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, who represents the Stonewall District in the county's northeastern sector, made a motion to hold a public hearing on an earlier version of the NELUP, which removed the 566 acres of extractive mining and replaced it with an industrial land-use designation.
But Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek District) amended her motion and proposed forwarding the proposal recently endorsed by the Planning Commission to a public hearing — this version retains the 566 acres for extractive mining — along with the version McCann-Slaughter proposed for a public hearing.
Graber's motion passed 5-2, with DeHaven and McCann-Slaughter dissenting. And McCann-Slaughter's motion with Graber's amendment also passed 5-2, with DeHaven and Slaughter dissenting. This means a public hearing will be held for both versions.
"We would not only review what Supervisor Slaughter has put forward but also forward for a public hearing the original version that we have in our packet tonight and hear both sides," Graber said.
While the NELUP doesn’t rezone properties, it advises the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors as they assess rezoning applications or potential development in northeastern Frederick County.
If the plan’s latest version is approved by the supervisors, it would afford Carmeuse Lime and Stone, an international mining company in Clear Brook, a higher likelihood of having its future rezoning applications for expansion approved. Carmeuse mines pulverized limestone near Clearbrook Park.
The NELUP draft has undergone several changes since December 2021, when a citizen's group first began to work on updating the plan.
The most recent version of the draft would increase the amount of designated extractive mining land in the NELUP from 948 acres to 1,514.92 acres — a roughly 566-acre increase.
A member of the citizen's work group, Brenda Fristoe, previously told The Winchester Star that when the document left that group, it did not contain 566 acres for additional extractive mining.
In July of 2022, the county's Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee (CPPC), appointed by the Planning Commission, added 566 acres of extractive mining per a request from Carmeuse. A company representative previously told the newspaper that Carmeuse requested 400 acres be designated in the NELUP for extractive mining north of Brucetown Road, where the company plans to open new quarry operations in the future.
In December of 2022, county planning staff released a recommended NELUP draft that contained a significant revision: the removal of 566 acres of additional extractive mining in the vicinity of Branson Springs, Woodbine and Grace Church roads.
The move came on the heels of a public input period in which about 80% of residents who responded to a survey indicated they were opposed to more mining in northeastern Frederick County.
But members of the Planning Commission disagreed with the removal of the 566 acres when the staff-recommended draft came before them in December, citing concerns about government overreach and restricting commerce.
After the NELUP was sent back to the CPPC, the 566 acres of extractive mining was reinstated. In March, the Planning Commission voted 8-4 to recommend this version to the Board of Supervisors for approval. That was the version that came before the supervisors on Wednesday.
In discussions Wednesday, supervisors asked Planning Director Wyatt Pearson about the response from the public concerning the NELUP, focusing on the extractive mining.
"As shown by the pictures (from public meetings), the community was quite engaged. I imagine a number of them were against it being extractive mining," Supervisor Josh Ludwig (Shawnee District) said. "How many households were against and have we analyzed how many households could potentially have property values harmed?"
"As it relates to property values, a comprehensive plan designation is incredibly unlikely to have any significant impact on property values," Pearson said.
"As it relates to the turnout, I think in large part our excellent turnout for those public information sessions was related to some vehement response from the public as it relates to extractive mining," Pearson said. "Our survey data was not organized in a manner to where I could give a firm percentage of for or against extractive mining, but in our evaluation of it, at least 80% of those who were respondent made note of not being in favor of the expansion of the extractive mining uses."
Graber contends residents of Middletown should have been surveyed along with residents of the NELUP's geographical study area, which spans 21,000 acres in the Stonewall Magisterial District. Middletown is located in southwestern Frederick County.
"This affects us greatly in Middletown. If the quarry is not allowed to move forward [with future expansions], if the quarry comes to us for a rezoning in eight years, 10 years to further develop and it is turned down, it is my understanding that the quarry in Middletown already has had the proper permitting and rezoning to allow them to expand their quarry. If it got shut down in Clear Brook and were moved to the Middletown plant, it would likely entail 250 to 300 additional truck trips a day through the little town of Middletown," Graber said.
"It would absolutely decimate that town," added Graber, whose district includes Middletown. "If this is denied in Clear Brook, it would drastically affect the citizens of my district."
Carmeuse owns land and operates a quarry in the Middletown area. Additional land there has already been rezoned for possible expansion, Pearson confirmed at the meeting.
Residents of the Clear Brook area have complained about the existing mine's blasting, the bright lights at night, heavy truck traffic, fly rock — which can be a public safety hazard — and a massive stockpile that is visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11.) Some have complained of cracks in their wells from the blasting.
Others have argued the positive aspects of Carmeuse’s presence in the county. The company has 93 full-time employees in Clear Brook and offers an average salary of $72,000 a year. What's more, Frederick Water, a water and service provider with about 17,000 customers in the area, entered into a contract with Carmeuse in 2020 to be able to withdraw water from shuttered quarries.
Ludwig highlighted some of Carmeuse's benefits Wednesday.
"It would be only fair to mention the value of mining. Once developed over, we'll never be able to remove this limestone and use it. So what is it used for? It's used all over the region, including here for construction. Aggregate is provided," Ludwig said. "Another benefit is we've gotten the use of the pits as a water reserve for the county and we are fortunate as having water resources as a result."
Vice Chair Blaine Dunn (Red Bud District) made an amendment to Slaughter's motion that would prevent supervisors from voting to approve the NELUP draft the evening of the public hearing in order to digest the public feedback.
The amendment as well as the motion passed, but supervisors could theoretically still push through a vote and adopt a version of the NELUP the night of a public hearing, the county attorney noted Wednesday.
"Irrespective of what occurs at this public hearing, the board should take the time to listen to the public comments, think through the comments, and not have an immediate vote right after that public hearing," Dunn said.
