BERRYVILLE — Town Council will hold a public hearing on its plans for using more than $4.5 million in federal economic stimulus funds that Berryville will receive during the next two years.
Plans include providing town utility customers with help paying their bills and assisting small businesses in downtown Berryville improve their facades. The entire 59-page plan can be examined on the town’s website at berryvilleva.gov.
The hearing will be held during the council’s regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Berryville is to receive $4,534,986 through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. The legislation compensates local governments nationwide for hardships they’ve endured as part of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting recession.
The town received its first installment of the funds, $2,267,493, on June 30, Town Manager Keith Dalton confirmed. It should receive its second equal share around this time next year, he said.
ARPA funds can be put toward various measures, including assistance for households, businesses and nonprofit organizations; making up for revenue shortfalls; hazard pay for employees who put their health at risk by continuing to work with the public during the pandemic, and improving water, sewer and broadband (high-speed internet) infrastructure.
So far, the town hasn’t received any comments from the public about its plans, Dalton said.
The council likely will consider approving the plan following Tuesday night’s hearing. If it does, town employees will start developing more details about how the funds are to be used.
Boyce, the other town in Clarke County, recently found out its ARPA funds will be reduced by about 83%, from $569,834 to $97,665. The reduction, to Boyce Town Manager David Winsatt’s understanding, was due to the federal government imposing a cap on smaller communities of 75% of their operating budgets for their 2019-20 fiscal year.
Dalton said that as far as he knows, Berryville’s total allocation won’t be reduced.
“We should be fine,” he said, based on communications he’s received from the feds so far.
