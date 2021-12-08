BERRYVILLE — Homeowners in rural parts of Clarke County who rent rooms to lodgers may soon have to abide by some rules.
At 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a short-term residential rental use proposed for the AOC and FOC zoning districts. Land in those districts is intended to accommodate agriculture, forestry, open space and conservation.
Rule changes for country inns and “bed-and-breakfasts” also will be considered.
Proposed amendments to the county’s septic system ordinance will be the focus of a separate hearing during the meeting.
Changes to the inn and bed-and-breakfast rules would require property owners, however, to prove that sewage disposal systems can support proposed maximum occupancy limits for their dwellings.
The short-term residential rental use would apply to owners of single-family homes who rent rooms to one or more lodgers for less than 30 consecutive days.
Total maximum occupancy would be 10 people, including both renters and permanent residents of the home. That total would apply to all structures on the lot, not just the house itself.
Bed-and-breakfasts could have no more than five bedrooms, and no more than 10 guests and residents could occupy the property while rooms are being rented, the proposal shows.
Lodgers would not be allowed to stay in tents or recreational vehicles, said county Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
Public gatherings for commercial purposes — musical performances, for example — also would not be allowed on the lots, he said.
The proposed rules stem from a proliferation in vacation rental units, such as those listed on the Airbnb website, in recent years, Stidham said.
During a recent supervisors meeting, board Chairman David Weiss asked if complaints about lodging places have been received. Stidham replied that he has heard a few.
“I think we’re trying to regulate something because some noise was made,” said Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
He speculated that the proposed rules would be hard to enforce.
Procedures are in place to handle problems related to rentals, Weiss said. For instance, the sheriff’s office can respond to complaints about noise, and the health department can respond to complaints about sewage systems, he indicated.
“The primary concern (for implementing the proposed rules) is the safety” of renters and permanent occupants alike, said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass.
“But it’s difficult to develop a foolproof” set of rules, Bass said.
“We’re not going to please everyone,” he said.
The septic system ordinance amendments are based on changes in technology and issues identified by county staff and Virginia Department of Health employees.
According to officials, the most notable change is requiring inspections whenever fully new systems are installed and components of existing systems are replaced.
Other changes involve deleting measures deemed unnecessary or unenforceable.
The hearings will be held in the second-floor meeting room at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
