WINCHESTER — The public is invited to give feedback on conceptual designs for the proposed Snowden Bridge Park at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Stonewall Elementary School.
Frederick County Parks and Recreation is hosting the meeting.
The $3.6 million park is slated to be developed on 25 acres at 692 Old Charles Town Road in Stephenson to serve the Snowden Bridge housing development. The site is adjacent to Jordan Springs Elementary School, which is being built and will open in August. Plans for the park call for four multipurpose rectangular ballfields, a playground, picnic pavilion, concession building and restroom.
Three of the fields would be 210 feet by 360 feet, and one would be 160 feet by 360 feet. The fields could be used for soccer, football, lacrosse and rugby. Roughly 200 parking spaces are included in the design.
Total design costs for the park are $210,000.
Parks officials won’t likely moved forward with the final design phase until the Frederick County Board of Supervisors decides if it will fund the park’s construction.
The project’s timeline is based on the availability of funding.
