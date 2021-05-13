WINCHESTER — Public input for potential improvements to Va. 7 is being sought by the Virginia Department of Transportation, Winchester, Frederick County, and the Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization as part of a study.
STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) is examining a section of Va. 7 from the Berryville Avenue/Pleasant Valley Road intersection in Winchester to the Berryville Pike/Greenwood Road intersection in Frederick County.
An evaluation of this corridor’s existing and future transportation conditions will be the basis of recommended improvements. The study’s goal is to enhance the safety and mobility for all transportation system users.
Numerous roadway segments and intersections along this 2.3-mile section of Va. 7 have received a Potential for Safety Improvements (PSI) designation. Annually, VDOT determines PSI locations using the previous five years of crash data. When the number of crashes exceeds anticipated crashes based on roadway characteristics, the location is identified as a PSI site.
Citizens can review study materials at: virginiadot.org/Rt7WinchesterSTARS
A public survey is available at: route7starsberryville.metroquest.com.
The survey opens on Friday and closes on May 28.
VDOT is serving as the project manager for the study, with Michael Baker International Consulting developing the study, supporting analysis and improvement concepts. The study team also includes technical staff from Winchester, Fredrick County and the WinFred MPO.
Final study recommendations will be considered by the city and county for advancement through state transportation funding programs.
