GAINESBORO — The North-South Skirmish Association will hold its 146th National Competition Friday through Sunday at Fort Shenandoah near Winchester.
According to a media release from the Winchester-based nonprofit organization, N-SSA members from across the country visit Fort Shenandoah each fall to participate in the competitive shooting event, which is the largest Civil War-themed gathering of its kind in the United States. Member units test their skills in live-fire matches with original or reproduction Civil War-period muskets, carbines, breech-loading rifles, revolvers, mortars and cannons.
The N-SSA is the country’s oldest and largest Civil War shooting sports organization, with 3,000 people comprising 200 member units. Each unit represents an authentic Civil War regiment or unit and wears uniforms true to those from the 1860s.
The association’s competitions, called “skirmishes,” are held throughout the summer on a regional basis, the media release states. The National Competition is the N-SSA’s final competitive event each calendar year.
At a skirmish, participating teams comprised of men and women shoot at breakable targets in several timed events, and the teams with the lowest cumulative times win medals or other awards. There are also recognitions for the authenticity of Civil War-era military and civilian clothing, lectures on topics of interest and a golf outing for N-SSA members and their families.
Spectators are welcome to attend the competition, and admission and parking are free. A large sutler area and food service will be available at Fort Shenandoah, located at 324 Chalybeate Springs Road in Gainesboro.
For more information about the North-South Skirmish Association, visit n-ssa.org. A schedule of events for its 146th National Competition is available at https://bit.ly/3E4ycW2.
A great place to spend some time.You get to see what they shot during the Civil War and the competition of these weapons, Cannons are great. Great food stand that is really resonable. Great way to spend the day.
