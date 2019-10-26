WINCHESTER — More women die from pregnancy-related complications in the United States than in any other country in the developed world, and women of color are more than three times as likely to die as white women.
To understand the problem better, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office has been conducting “listening sessions” across the state in September and October.
The 10th and final session will be held in Winchester from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Handley Library in the Robinson Auditorium.
“It is important that people attend, particularly the African American community,” said Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District. “It is a very important issue. The data are clear. I hope to see a lot of representatives from the hospital and elected representatives as well.”
Not only do black mothers die from childbirth complications more often than white mothers, but their babies are at risk as well. Infant mortality in the black community is roughly double that of the white population, Greene said, citing that 5 out of 1,000 of white babies will die before their first birthday while 11 out of 1,000 black babies will die.
Although the governor will not be attending the listening session, several members of his administration will be there including Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources Gena Berger and Deputy Secretary of the Commonwealth and Director of African American Outreach Traci DeShazor, who will lead the session. State Sen. Jill Vogel is also scheduled to attend, according to information from the governor’s office.
Half of the session time will be dedicated to hearing stories and testimonials from the audience. The other half of the session will consist of a panel discussion, featuring health care professionals and community organizations. The audience will also be able to ask questions and join in the discussion during this portion.
About 700 women die from pregnancy-related complications each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Black and American Indian/Alaska Native women were about three times as likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause as white women.
In Virginia, the maternal mortality rate for black women is over two times as high as white women, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
In June, Northam announced a goal to eliminate the racial disparity in the maternal mortality rate in Virginia by 2025.
Greene hypothesizes that the higher death rate for minorities is related to inadequate health care — either women are not seeking out care early enough in their pregnancies or they may not have insurance and don’t know where to get help.
A pregnancy-related death can occur during pregnancy, at delivery or up to a year after the birth. Heart disease and stroke cause about a third of the deaths each year while other leading causes of death are infections and severe bleeding, according the CDC.
“The time around childbirth is always a very risky time,” Greene said.
