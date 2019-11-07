WINCHESTER — Christian music songwriter Bill Gaither, along with his wife and writing partner Gloria, has written 700 popular gospel songs including “I’ll Fly Away,” “Because He Lives” and “He Touched Me.”
The Gaithers' music will be featured in a concert performed by the Singin' Seniors group of First Baptist Church.
The performance will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, which is on the corner of Piccadilly and Washington streets.
“A lot of the music [Bill Gaither] wrote and some of it he collaborated on,” said Ed Heishman, a member of the Singin' Seniors.
This is the 18th year the Singin' Seniors group has presented a concert to the public.
The choir is made up of 35 members, who are mostly in their 70s and 80s. The oldest member is 99.
The Singin' Seniors fill in for the regular church choir during the vacation months of July and August.
The choir is led by the church’s minister of music Lori Ann Horne Pendleton and accompanied by church organist Dan Miller.
A few of the songs included in Sunday’s performance will be “I’ll Fly Away,””Turn Your Radio On” and “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” Heishman said.
The concert will feature solos, duets and octets as well as performances by the full choir. A string trio will accompany some songs.
The Gaithers have won eight Grammy Awards and have received more than two dozen Dove Awards from The Gospel Music Association, earning the title of Gospel Music Association’s “Songwriter of the Year” eight times.
A freewill offering will be taken at Sunday’s concert. A dessert social will follow the concert in the church Social Hall.
(1) comment
This is fantastic to see a concert of Gaither music! However, I would like to point out that Bill and Gloria Gaither did not write "I'll Fly Away." Albert Brumley was the writer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.