WINCHESTER — The award-winning January Series, produced by Calvin College, will once again be broadcast in Winchester.
Through Jan. 28, Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury Retirement Community will be one of 60 remote webcast locations worldwide to broadcast one of the nation’s leading lecture and cultural arts series.
Started in 1988, the January Series is an annual, award-winning, 15-day lecture series that exists to cultivate deep thought and conversations about important issues of the day in order to inspire cultural renewal and better equip global citizens in God’s world.
The January Series lectures will be video streamed live at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The first broadcast is Jan. 8.
The lectures are free and open to the public.
SVWC is a life-care community at 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, off U.S. 522 North.
A few of the notable names in the 2020 lineup include:
• Ann Compton, a broadcast journalist who covered seven presidents;
• Mitch Albom, an author, columnist, radio host, and philanthropist whose books have sold over 39 million copies and been translated into more than 45 languages;
• Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist at New York University whose last two books were New York Times bestsellers.
For a full list of speakers and topics, visit http://www.calvin.edu/january
The 15 speakers will provide insight on issues like poverty and hunger, the global water crisis, immigration, mass incarceration, religious freedom, and big data’s inequality and threat to democracy.
Founded in 1876, Calvin College is a liberal arts college in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Kristi Potter, director of the January Series, says the goal of the series is to cultivate deep thought and conversations about important issues of the day so as to inspire cultural renewal and the shaping of better global citizens in God’s world.
While Potter says the series will dig deep into some of the complex issues facing the world today, it will also highlight the great progress being made in some of these areas.
For more information about the January Series at SVWC, email Kitty Zuckerman, marketing communications specialist, at kzuckerman@svwc.org or call her at 540-665-5915.
