WINCHESTER — The public is invited to the launch of Triumph Over Trauma: Northern Shenandoah Valley Resiliency Initiative from noon-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd.
The event is free to attend. Lunch will be provided.
Guest speakers will be Robert “Keith” Cartwright and Jimeca Iyomere. The film “Resilience” will also be shown.
The group’s mission is “to build a healthy, resilient community aimed at reducing the effect of trauma on children, youth and families,” according to a media release.
A trauma-informed community, the release states, “begins with understanding the physical, social and emotional impact of trauma on individuals, as well as on the professionals who help them.”
It incorporates four elements:
Realize how widespread the impact of trauma is and implement potential paths for recovery
Recognize the signs and symptoms of trauma
Respond by integrating trauma-informed practices into policies and procedures
Resist re-traumatization of children as well as adults who care for them, in addition to adults who are dealing with the long-term effects of trauma in their own lives
RSVP at tinyurl.com/mvtmh9be. For more information, email triumphovertraumansv@gmail.com.
