WINCHESTER — For the second year, Shenandoah Conservatory is encouraging students to explore their creativity outside the classroom by cancelling classes and rehearsals to allow students to pursue a self-directed project.
Known as ShenCoLAB, the students’ work will come together for a daylong Festival of Arts, Ideas and Exploration today. The events — which are open to the public — will include a performance exploring storytelling through circus art and a modern-day take on cabaret.
This year, more than 200 students will present 22 projects across Shenandoah University’s main campus in seven different venues from 3 to 10 p.m.
Wristbands to attend all of Saturday’s presentations are available for a suggested donation of $10 for the public and $5 for students and youth. Festival wristbands are available for purchase at the Shenandoah Conservatory Box Office at 540- 665-4569, located in the lobby of Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre and online at conservatoryperforms.org.
Junior dance major Lily Farrar, 20, has turned one dance studio in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre into “Club Musique” for her project called 21st Century Cabaret. The space will showcase a 45-minute show fusing modern pop songs with jazz to replicate a 1960’s cabaret variety show. There will be a live band and singers, as well as five dance pieces.
Farrar was inspired to pursue a cabaret piece for ShenCoLAB while on a road trip with her friends. As they listened to cabaret music on the trip, her friends suggested she run a cabaret show for the festival. Performing a cabaret gives Farrar and other dance majors the opportunity to explore a style of dance they don’t typically get to perform during class, she said.
She added that she’s normally used to just choreographing a performance, but not running the lights, sound, schedules and other components that come with running an entire show.
“The process has been really good,” Farrar said. “It’s been a good learning experience to get to do all aspects of a production.”
Another performance is Storytelling Through Cirque, a dream sequence that later turns into a nightmare. The performance will feature acrobatics, a “human jump rope” and juggling.
Freshman Lindsey Harford, 18, who is studying theater design and production, is one of the performers in the circus project. The experience has been a collaborative one, she said, and has also helped her meet people outside her major.
“I think it’s such a unique opportunity that I’m really glad to be a part of,” she said about ShenCoLAB. “No one else really does something like this and to be given the time to do it is really cool.”
Then there is an eclectic performance led by Anita Williams, a junior studying viola performance. The performance, called An Exploration of the Javanese Gamelan, will feature a traditional Southeast Asian percussion ensemble.
Several of the instruments used for the ensemble were borrowed from the University of Richmond, Williams said. She wanted to pursue this project, she said, because it’s an interesting opportunity to explore something outside of her classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.