GAINESBORO — The North-South Skirmish Association will hold its 140th National Competition this weekend at Fort Shenandoah in northern Frederick County
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, member units compete in live-fire matches with original or authentic reproduction Civil War period muskets, carbines, breech loading rifles, revolvers, mortars and cannons. It is the largest Civil War event of its kind in the United States.
The N-SSA is the country’s oldest and largest Civil War shooting sports organization with 3,000 individuals that make up its 200 member units. Each unit represents a Civil War regiment or unit and wears the uniform they wore more than 150 years ago.
N-SSA members come from all over the country to Fort Shenandoah each fall for this National Competition that traditionally closes the year’s activities. Competitions, called “skirmishes,” are held throughout the summer on a regional basis. At a skirmish, participating teams shoot at breakable targets in several timed events. The teams with the lowest cum- ulative times win medals or other awards. Women participate along with the men in all events. There are also competitions for authenticity of Civil War period dress, both military and civilian, as well as lectures on topics of interest.
Spectators are welcome and admission and parking are free. There is a large sutler area and food service is available. For more information, visit the N-SSA web site at: www.n-ssa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.