BERRYVILLE — A planned highway reconstruction project in western Loudoun County expected to increase traffic along some heavily-traveled Clarke County roads will be the focus of a public meeting next week.
The meeting will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the historic Old Stone School at 37098 Charles Town Pike in Hillsboro. Christi Maple, the town's communications specialist, said Clarke residents are welcome to attend and ask questions.
Maple said the meeting, to be centered around a recently established "maintenance of traffic" (MOT) plan, is being organized so people can stop by at their leisure and informally talk to local officials and project engineers.
However, she said, "at some point we will go through a formal presentation" during which the project's history will be discussed, along with where the project now stands and what likely will happen in the future. She did not know exactly when that point in the meeting will be.
Fewer than 200 residents live in Hillsboro. The reconstruction project along the town's stretch of Charles Town Pike (Va. 9) is expected to start in February. The project will involve installing two roundabouts and other traffic-calming measures along with crosswalks, sidewalks and pedestrian/bicycle lanes.
Clarke officials believe that an idea put forth to close both lanes during construction, which would result in traffic being detoured onto other roads, would put as many as 8,000 to 10,000 extra vehicles daily onto the Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) north of Berryville. Those routes are heavily traveled by commuters between the Winchester, Berryville, Leesburg and Washington, D.C., areas.
Closing both lanes would result in construction taking about a year, whereas other options would take up to three years, officials have said.
The MOT plan was created to try and reduce anticipated traffic spikes in nearby localities and, in turn, allay the fears of residents and officials in those places. Among its components are:
• Having one-lane closed in Hillsboro closing for the project’s duration, and allowing extended construction hours on work days.
• Allowing the eastbound lane to operate “during the peak morning rush to accommodate the heaviest regional commuter traffic and alleviate Clarke County concerns,” then fully closing the road to accommodate multiple crews within the work zone.
• Posting signs to direct drivers to local and regional detour routes and trucks to alternate routes.
• From 3 p.m. on Fridays to 5 p.m. on Sundays, opening the westbound lane to help people get to businesses in Hillsboro and west of the town. Traffic would be reversed to eastbound on Sunday afternoons.
• Allowing up to 60 calendar days, at various times during the project, of full road closures as needed.
• Modifying signs and traffic signal patterns at intersections along Va. 7 in Clarke and Loudoun counties to try and reduce congestion when Va. 9 is fully closed. Police and sheriff’s deputies would be called upon to closely monitor the highway during those closures.
• Hillsboro providing the contractor financial incentives for timely completion of critical parts of the project, as well as to complete the project as quickly as possible and minimize the number of full-closure days.
David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors, has said he is optimistic that the MOT plan will be helpful, but he believes there still will be some traffic congestion and backups in the county.
The plan is awaiting Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Commissioner Stephen Brich’s approval because Va. 9 is a state highway. The town is administering the reconstruction project, though.
Hillsboro officials and technicians with VDOT's Northern Virginia and Staunton districts were involved in preparing the plan. Hillsboro is in the Northern Virginia District. Clarke County is in the Staunton District.
Maple did not know if anyone from VDOT will be at Tuesday night's meeting.
Further public information meetings about the Hillsboro project will be held on the first Tuesday of each month through the end of the year, according to the project's Facebook page.
