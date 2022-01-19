WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will hold four meetings to get public input on the area’s transportation future.
Residents and stakeholders may attend any one of the four meetings, which will be in an open house format. Participants can drop in any time between 6 and 8 p.m. At the event, attendees can ask questions and share their insights.
The meeting dates and locations are:
Monday, Jan. 31 – Stephens City Town Office (1033 Locust St.)
Tuesday, Feb. 1 – Greenwood Mill Elementary School (281 Channing Drive, Winchester)
Wednesday, Feb. 2 – Millbrook High School (251 1st Woods Drive, Winchester)
Thursday, Feb. 3 — Timbrook Public Safety Building (231 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester)
Spanish translation services will be available at the Feb. 2 meeting.
Public comments will guide a 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). The MTP defines long-range transportation needs for the city of Winchester, surrounding developed areas of Frederick County, and areas expected to become developed over the next 20 years; and proposes strategies for addressing those needs. The plan is reviewed and updated every five years with the most current forecasts in population, employment, land use, travel, congestion and economic activity. Through the MTP, the MPO establishes its priorities for the investment of federal transportation dollars.
The public can also provide input in an online survey at: https://winfredmpo.org/project/mtp2045. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.
During the Jan. 4 Stephens City Town council meeting, town officials said the meetings and the survey are an excellent opportunity to raise awareness about the town’s desire to relocate Interstate 81 Exit 307 South to alleviate traffic congestion in the town. The project has been cost prohibitive because of its $241 million cost.
Stephens City officials hope public input on the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan will renew interest in relocating the exit.
WinFred MPO is a public forum created to give state and local elected officials and stakeholders a say in how federal transportation dollars are spent locally through an ongoing planning process. Cities and adjacent urbanized areas with a population of 50,000 or greater must, by federal law, have an MPO as a condition for federal funding. WinFred MPO is governed by a policy board that meets monthly and is managed by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission.
