STEPHENSON — The Virginia Department of Transportation on Thursday unveiled plans for a new two-lane bridge that will replace the Old Charles Town Road low-water bridge that spans the Opequon Creek at the Clarke/Frederick line.
About 20 people attended the design public hearing hosted at the Snowden Bridge Community Center.
The existing single-lane bridge is 93 years old and prone to flooding. In May 2014, 23-year-old Middletown, Maryland, resident Bryan Sears was killed near the bridge when floodwaters swept away the truck he was driving. An average of 1,870 vehicles per day use the bridge, which is 79 feet long and a little over 18 feet wide
The new bridge will be 96 feet long with a travel way that's about 31 feet wide. Although it will still be a low-water bridge, the structure will be five feet taller that the current bridge, reducing the chance of flooding and improving safety, VDOT officials said.
Approaches to the bridge will be modified to transition to the new bridge's width and elevation, about 300 feet back on the western side and 600 feet on the eastern side.
“Just about everybody was pleased with the project,” VDOT spokeswoman Sandy Myers about reaction from the public. “They liked what they saw. Not 100%, but most of the people in the room were pleased with the project."
Clarke County resident Carolyn Stimmel said she considered designs for the replacement bridge to be an improvement. However, she wished more work could be done to the land on the eastern side of the bridge to ensure that the road leading up to the bridge would be out of the floodplain. But she added, “I know money constrains almost everything.”
“The bridge is old, so something needs to be done,” Stimmel said at the meeting. “And certainly making it two lanes is an improvement.”
Felicia Hart, who lives on Jordan Springs Road, said she wishes the bridge and the surrounding land could be even more elevated to avoid flooding, but she said the proposal is “better than it was.”
Construction on the bridge replacement is scheduled to begin in late 2023 and take 18-24 months to complete. Right-of-way activities will begin next summer. During construction, traffic will be detoured 8.3 miles, using Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and Brucetown Road (Route 672).
The project's estimated cost of $4,355,591 will be funded with state and federal dollars. Costs include $500,382 for preliminary engineering, $200,000 for right-of-way acquisition and $3,655,209 for construction.
Assistant Frederick County Planning Director John Bishop said the project is a “good bang for your buck” and believes the new bridge will be a “significant improvement.”
Frederick County Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, who represents the Stonewall Magisterial District where the bridge is located, said it needs to be replaced for citizen safety.
Project Manager Keith Harrop said replacing the bridge is a priority because it is structurally deficient. However, he said if additional work was to be done on the eastern side of the bridge to get the road out of the floodplain, as attendees suggested at the public meeting, that would need to be a separate project.
