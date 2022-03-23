BERRYVILLE — Concerned residents pleaded with town planning officials on Tuesday to work toward preserving dilapidated structures in the Josephine City Historic District instead of demolishing them.
Of special interest, speakers during a public hearing indicated, is a boarded-up log cabin at 112 Josephine St. built in 1875.
After listening to numerous speakers, the Berryville Planning Commission voted unanimously to get input from the Berryville Architectural Review Board (ARB) on the town's blight abatement plans for four properties, including the cabin and two others along Josephine Street.
The commission makes recommendations to Berryville Town Council on how to handle land-use matters. The ARB advises the commission and the council on matters involving historic district rules. The ARB will consider the blight abatement plans during its next meeting on April 6.
Under provisions of its code, the town eventually could have the targeted structures demolished if their owners don't eliminate the blight.
Those concerned about Josephine City "don't want to lose one quarter of the 12 historical houses" there, said Bob Stieg, executive director of Clermont Farm, a research farm on Berryville's eastern edge.
Property owners and developers, meanwhile, assert that restorations and demolitions frequently take time and money to accomplish.
Josephine City is a historically African American neighborhood on Berryville's southeast side settled in the late 1800s on 31 acres conveyed by Ellen McCormick, who owned Clermont. Josephine Street is the sole street in the neighborhood, which is on the National Register of Historic Places and Virginia Landmarks Register.
"It's a community created by freed enslaved people (who wanted a place) where they could thrive," said Nathan Stalvey, executive director of the Clarke County Historical Association. Such communities are not found in many places today, he noted.
"Consider the historical significance" of the community, Stalvey said, encouraging commission members to visit the Josephine School Community Museum and learn more about it.
Over the years, the neighborhood once had a school, grocery store, gas station, restaurant and even its own newspaper. Today, it consists of single-family homes along with a church. The museum and the Clarke County African American Cultural Center occupy a former school building.
The cabin at 112 Josephine is the only original house existing as it was built, according to a history of Josephine City submitted by Dorothy Davis, a board member of the museum.
Although it's dilapidated, "it's a true jewel" in terms of history, said Berryville resident Jesse Russell. "It's one of the first structures (built) there."
Russell submitted a copy of a letter from Bill Wine, a historic preservation specialist who inspected the cabin's exterior, to Donna Richardson, a descendant of one of the cabin's original owners. The letter asserted that the cabin appears to be in generally sound condition.
A few of the oak logs used in its construction have decayed over time, the letter showed. Yet "all of the deteriorated logs observed can be repaired," Wine emphasized.
Richardson, who lives in Pennsylvania, told the commission she will "make every effort" to restore the cabin.
Kenneth Liggins, president of the Josephine Improvement Association, encouraged town officials to give property owners time to raise funds needed to either refurbish the structures or demolish them.
Owners are "very proud of their heritage" and the structures, said Davis. "They don't have a lot of money like those in the Heritage (a nearby subdivision) do."
"Just because something is old doesn't mean you destroy it," she added.
If the neighborhood's preservation needs are handled well, "Josephine Street could become a historical draw," said Clarke County resident Mary Wallace. It could attract many tourists who are history enthusiasts and "put Berryville on the map," she said.
Local developer Alton Echols called the cabin "the most important structure in town." He said he personally has been admiring it since his youth.
"It's not just there," said Echols. "It's begging us" to help preserve it.
Echols said he and other local developers are willing to advise Josephine Street residents on means they can pursue to try and preserve their properties. Possibilities he mentioned include finding tax credits and starting a GoFundMe online.
Preservation Virginia, a group involved in safeguarding historic properties statewide, also has expressed interest in helping, said Maral Kalbian, an local architectural historian.
Commission member Michelle Marino said she took it upon herself to learn more about Josephine Street's history after recently visiting it for the first time.
She now realizes that "Josephine Street is a truly unique gem here in Berryville and Clarke County," she said.
The town's efforts to eliminate blighted structures have "become a contentious issue" not just locally but also throughout the region, said Marino, president of Berryville Main Street, a nonprofit organization spearheading downtown revitalization efforts.
Based on media reports, people in other communities with whom she has talked have the impression that Berryville is "trying to screw over the Black residents," she said.
Commission member William Steinmetz said he hopes Tuesday night's meeting helps to unify people in making improvements to the district.
So does Gwendolyn Malone, the commission's only Black member. She said the meeting gave people — perhaps for the first time — the opportunity to step forward and offer assistance when they previously may not have known how to do so.
"I fully support preservation," said commission member Tom Parker, and "the more input, the better."
Commission member Ryan Tibbens indicated he favors trying to preserve the dilapidated structures. He cautioned, though, that if the neighborhood is allowed more time to upgrade the properties, it shouldn't go on indefinitely.
"Deferring (action on the blight abatement plans) is one thing," said Tibbens. "Punting (the issue) and never doing anything is another."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.