Handley High School sophomore Alan Newlin arrived for the first day of the 2020-2021 school year wearing a face mask and waited in line to have his temperature taken before heading to class.
The 15-year-old said he missed seeing his friends and was only a little nervous to be back in school.
Similar scenes played out across the area Tuesday morning as public schools in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County welcomed back students for the first time since being shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic more than six months ago. All three divisions are offering varying degrees of reduced in-person learning or 100% online classes.
The unusual start to the school year, designed to accommodate learning safely in the midst of a pandemic, overshadowed some of the typical excitement surrounding the first day of school, but students, teachers, school officials and parents got through it.
"I am so proud of the work of our teachers and staff. We had a smooth first day back," Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said. "Our primary focus this week is to create strong connections with our students and families."
On Tuesday, 4,179 students were enrolled in the city school division's seven schools, down from 4,205 last year. For the fall semester, 75% will be attending in-person classes twice a week in combination with online learning, while 25% will take their classes online.
Technology glitches were a common first-day issue.
Van Heukelum said there were some issues in the morning with Google Drive and Securly, an internet filtering software.
At Handley, the school day began with students getting their temperatures taken in the main gym as a precautionary measure. Before the doors opened around 8 a.m., a line of about 200 students extended down the sidewalk. Students were reminded to stay six feet apart in adherence with social distancing guidelines to reduce the risk of infection.
"Everybody is excited for the kids to be back," said Shahrazad "Sherry" Kablan, Handley's new principal
Roughly 1,000 of Handley's students, or two-thirds of its student body, have signed up for partial in-person learning, which means they attend classes two days a week and have online learning the other days. The students are divided into two groups, so only about 500 students are expected for in-person instruction on a given day (one group attends classes on Tuesdays and Fridays and the other group on Mondays and Thursdays, with online learning for everyone on Wednesdays). Approximately one-third of Handley students have chosen to take their classes 100% online amid pandemic concerns. In-person classes are live streamed to students at home.
As Handley junior Taylor Roark waited in line to get her temperature checked, she said, "I'm a little nervous, but I'm mostly excited to be back, because it's been so long."
She said she's comfortable being back at school as long as students wear face masks and observe social distancing guidelines.
Sophomore Edgardo Lopez said completing his schoolwork was a little confusing when school switched to online learning from March to June. He's hopeful that having some in-person instruction will make things easier for him.
Overall, Kablan said the first hour of school went smoothly. Some students had to be reminded to stay six feet apart, but they cooperated.
When Kablan stopped by several classrooms Tuesday morning and asked the students if they were excited to be back in school, they seemed uncertain and mostly fell silent.
And while some in-person classes at Handley were moving into lessons and procedures Tuesday morning, teachers in other classrooms were trying to get students' laptop computers working and connected.
A software program implemented by Winchester Public Schools to organize classes and educational materials online was down in a carpentry class, Kablan learned as she visited classrooms, but a geometry class wasn't having any technical issues.
She said it's important to be able to adjust quickly when it comes to opening schools during a pandemic.
"We look at things and we see if they're working...if not, we go back and reflect on what's working and what's not, then we change it," Kablan said.
Parent Amy Moore, whose daughter Hailey is enrolled in online kindergarten at Quarles Elementary School, said she had some internet issues Tuesday morning, but her internet provider was able to fix it.
Hailey, who has a disability, worked on tracing letters as well as her language and math skills on Tuesday.
"It's tough, but I'm handling it," Moore said about helping her daughter learn from home.
Overall, Moore said she was pleased with the school division's preparations for her daughter's first day of school.
"I think [Winchester Public Schools] did an amazing job getting that together," Moore said.
The city school division has launched a COVID-19 dashboard to keep track of coronavirus cases among students and staff. There are currently three cases among staff members — two at Daniel Morgan Intermediate School and the other at John Kerr Elementary School. The dashboard can be found at https://www.wps.k12.va.us/Page/11740.
Frederick County Public Schools marked the start of the school year with the opening of its 12th elementary school, Jordan Springs, in Stephenson.
Principal Justin Raymond said there are always issues when it comes to opening a new school, especially during a pandemic, but overall the first day went smoothly and students were excited.
The $27 million school on Flyfoot Drive was built to accommodate more than 500 students.
Parents Will and Sara Stadler have two daughters enrolled at Jordan Springs. At first they were skeptical about enrolling their girls in in-person learning, they but felt more comfortable once they saw their classrooms on Tuesday and learned about the sanitization procedures.
He said one of their daughters, Paisley, who is in kindergarten, had fun on her first day of school and that she didn't mind wearing a face mask all day.
She and other students could be spotted leaving school on Tuesday afternoon with celebratory paper hats.
Frederick County Public Schools had 13,671 students enrolled as of Tuesday, down from 13,914 last year. About 70% are enrolled in partial in-person learning in combination with online learning, while 30% are taking their classes online.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine said the lessons learned from Tuesday's minor issues will be used to make improvements moving forward.
He said he was impressed to see students adjust to new routines such as wearing face masks, undergoing temperature checks and observing social distancing.
"Planning perseverance and patience were all on display as we opened schools for the start of the 2020-21 school year," Sovine said. "As is the case each year, there were some minor issues we had to overcome, but the hard work of our staff was evident as many students returned to school for the first time since March while others engaged in distance learning at home."
Frederick County Public Schools will notify those affected via letter in the event of a confirmed COVID-19 case to make them aware. It has no plans at this time to create a COVID dashboard.
The division has 19 schools.
For Clarke County Public Schools, the first day of school "was way different than it has ever been, but I think people are ready for their children to be back in school," said Superintendent Chuck Bishop, who was at D.G. Cooley Elementary School early Tuesday morning, where students had their temperatures checked before they entered the building.
"It's been positive this morning," Bishop said.
Students in the division's two elementary schools have the option to attend in-person classes two days a week, in combination with online learning, or enroll in a virtual academy. The middle school's 421 students and the high school's 675 students must take their classes online.
According to Bishop, the division began the school year with 1,765 students, which is down from 1,921 last year.
Of the division's approximately 668 elementary students, 403 enrolled in the hybrid model that offers partial in-person learning, while 265 opted for the virtual academy. The students in the hybrid model attend classes Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Friday classes offered online.
Bishop said students must wear a face mask while in school and that no more than 10 students are allowed per classroom. Some classrooms have as few as seven or eight students.
"It went really well, considering all of the things we had to plan for with health screenings and face masks for students and regular hand washing," he said about the first day of school. "With all that could have gone wrong, everything went incredibly well. It was obvious that parents talked to their elementary students about wearing a mask. Every kid got out of the car with a mask on, so it went incredibly well."
For the students enrolled in online learning, some temporary technical issues with Google Classroom caused some problems, but they were able to get their work done, Bishop said.
D.G. Cooley Principal Molly Tinsman called the first day of school "wonderful," adding that "over planning makes a big difference. We've gone through a lot of training and a lot of talking through the process and getting organized, making sure we are following [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines."
Parent Shane Boswell, whose has two children enrolled in online learning, said, "Honestly, I think Clarke County Public Schools is doing a really good job."
"We have a 10th grader and kindergartner both starting school today. It's been chaotic but productive."
But Boswell emphasized that "we're a two parent home. I have a ton of flexibility to be available to help, excellent internet, functional devices, and savings to go buy headsets and school supplies. I cannot imagine if we both worked off-site or [were] single parents. Acknowledged privilege, and the gap is only widening. There are kids in both e-classrooms that are having device or WiFi issues. Some with no cameras, some can't hear, some can't talk. It's heartbreaking, but they're excited and motivated in spite of it all."
Clarke County Public Schools is considering creating a COVID dashboard, Bishop has said.
I hope they didn't accidentally use any rectal thermometers. Those things taste terrible!!
