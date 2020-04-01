WINCHESTER — Frederick County strongly encourages people to watch rather than attend tonight’s Board of Supervisors’ budget work session.
The session, which starts at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St., will not include a time for citizen comments. As a result, people are encouraged to watch a broadcast of the work session on Comcast channel 16 or a livestream on the county website website at www.fcva.us/bosmeetings.
Although the meeting is open to the public, restrictions will be in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Members of the public who attend the work session will be taken to a separate room from the supervisors to watch the meeting on a screen. Rooms will be limited to 10 people, based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia. Attendees are asked to avoid congregating in building hallways/vestibules and immediately outside the building.
Access into the County Administration Building will be available only on the Kent Street side of the building at the board room entrance. Some people may be asked to wait outside to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Comments about the fiscal 2021 county budget are still being accepted by the supervisors. They may be submitted:
through the county website at: www.fcva.us/2021BudgetComments
by email to county staff Karen Vacchio at kvacchio@fcva.us or Ann Phillips at ann.phillips@fcva.us
by U.S. mail to: BOS BUDGET 2021 PUBLIC HEARING COMMENTS, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester 22601. Include your name, address, and magisterial district.
in person: call 540-722-8273 to arrange to drop off your comments and you will be given instructions on how to do so. Include your name, address, and magisterial district.
All comments submitted will be distributed to all of the supervisors and may be viewed at fcva.us/FY2021BudgetCommentsReceived.
