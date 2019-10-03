WINCHESTER — The first of three public input sessions on the city’s proposal to completely or partially close a two-block section of Boscawen Street at its intersection with the Loudoun Street Mall drew a steady stream of people Wednesday to Rouss City Hall.
The downtown pedestrian mall, with shops, restaurants and businesses, has retractable columns, or bollards, blocking vehicle access at its north and south ends.
The one-way Boscawen Street cuts across the mall at its midpoint, which means east eastbound drivers must yield to people walking on that stretch of the mall.
The mix of traffic and pedestrians creates a significant potential for accidents and injuries, although Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said only one person has been hurt by a moving vehicle on the mall since it was created in the 1970s.
Eighty-one-year-old Irvin Shendow, president of the Bell’s clothing store at 122 N. Loudoun St. on the mall, said he has driven through the Boscawen Street/Loudoun Street Mall intersection about 20,000 times and has never had an issue. However, he’s willing to consider suggestions for enhancing safety on the mall that he helped to design during his tenure as Old Town Development Board chairman.
The Old Town Development Board is now known as the Old Town Advancement Commission [OTAC], and its current chairwoman, Winchester Brew Works co-owner Holly Redding, said she wants more information before weighing in on the Boscawen Street project.
Anthony Morelli, who manages the Taste Winchester History tour company from an office on the Loudoun Street Mall, agreed.
“There’s no traffic study data, there’s no death or pedestrian injury data available,” Morelli said at Wednesday’s input session. “Where is the objective evidence that justifies the expenditure?”
The city is currently considering three proposals to bolster safety at the Boscawen/Loudoun intersection:
Option 1 — Close Boscawen Street between Indian Alley and Cameron Street, and incorporate it into the pedestrian mall. Estimated cost: $2.5 million.
Option 2 — Close Boscawen between Indian Alley and the parking lot behind Rouss City Hall, and incorporate it into the pedestrian mall. Estimated cost: $2.35 million.
Option 3 — Allow Boscawen to remain open to traffic but install retractable safety barriers at its intersections with Indian Alley and Cameron Street, and remove the decorative brick columns that obstruct drivers’ view of oncoming pedestrians at the Boscawen/Loudoun intersection. Estimated cost: $1.15 million.
The initial idea to close the two-block section of Boscawen Street was presented two years ago to City Council by Eisenach and Winchester Police Chief John Piper. The impetus was pedestrian safety, particularly in light of vehicular attacks in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, and Toronto on April 23, 2018, that killed a total of 11 people and injured 35.
“It’s never made a lot of sense to me why they allow cars to drive across the mall,” said Winchester resident Chad Braun-Duin, who frequently visits downtown with his wife and son. “I definitely favor Option 1.”
“I’ve never had a problem coming up and down the street,” Winchester-based builder Tim Bandyke said about the two-block section of Boscawen. “I’m for Option 3, which is the least intrusive. ... I don’t want to see Boscawen closed because it’s a thoroughfare people use.”
Bandyke said he would have preferred a fourth option of doing nothing, but Eisenach said that wasn’t offered because he hopes to address the potential dangers of the Boscawen/Loudoun intersection before someone else gets hurt.
“The potential for a terrible incident is there,” Eisenach said.
But that doesn’t mean the three current options will be the only ones considered by council.
“This is just the starting point,” Winchester Communications Director Amy Simmons said. “There may be more options presented in the future.”
Two more public input sessions for the proposed Boscawen Street changes will be held today and Friday, both from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Those who can’t attend the sessions in person can share their opinions about the three options in an online survey accessible through the city’s website, winchesterva.gov.
The survey was posted last week and, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, had been completed by 200 people. Of those, 115 voted for Option 1, 57 selected Option 3 and 28 chose Option 2.
Eisenach said he anticipates sharing the public’s feedback with City Council at a work session in November. After that, council will decide how — or if — to proceed with the Boscawen Street project.
(3) comments
Perry Eisenach has become a scare-monger. "The potential for a terrible accident is there". That potential exists all over the place, every time we step out of our homes. If they want to reduce the already small potential for hitting a pedestrian, take out all four columns at that intersection, which will both increase visibility and make it easier for the fire trucks to access the mall in case of a fire.
“The potential for a terrible incident is there,” Eisenach said.
We cannot prevent accidents and that's why they are called accidents. We put ourselves in a position daily to be involved in an accident when we leave our homes and get in our vehicles or set out on foot.
How come NO option 4 ... LEAVE as is?
Safety concerns??? How many accidents have taken place where an individual was struck by a vehicle at this intersection?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.