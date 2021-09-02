WINCHESTER — A balanced mix of opponents and supporters of a proposal to replace Friendship Park with senior housing and a community center turned out for a Tuesday night open house and public hearing on a pending update to Winchester's Comprehensive Plan.
Of the 23 people who spoke at the hearing held by the city's Planning Commission, 21 focused their comments exclusively on the park proposal, which is just one of several components of an overall Comprehensive Plan update that aims to guide the city's growth and development for at least the next decade.
"This is a pretty substantial update," Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said.
The Comprehensive Plan is comprised of 12 chapters filled with goals the city hopes to pursue in order to make Winchester a better place to live and work. For example, it includes suggestions for protecting the environment, preserving wetlands and trees, increasing available housing and recreational opportunities, attracting and supporting businesses that pay higher wages, making the city easier to traverse for drivers, bus riders, bicyclists and walkers, and more.
But on Tuesday night, the plan's suggestion for Friendship Park's future elicited the most response.
"It will be such a great opportunity to have our children and older people together," Latraey Brown said in support of the proposal to build a community center and affordably priced senior housing on park land at the northern tip of North Pleasant Valley Road.
"I don't disagree with affordable housing but I think this is the wrong way to go about it," said Brad Johnson, who favors preserving Friendship Park.
When City Manager Dan Hoffman unveiled the park development proposal last month, he characterized Friendship Park as being underutilized and in poor condition.
"All they need to do is fix that park up, put some money in it," Thomas Ward said on Tuesday.
However, several people who either live in Winchester's North End or operate agencies that support residents of that region said the city needs affordable housing for seniors and accessible recreational opportunities more than it needs a patch of grass where people sometimes play soccer or walk their dogs.
"We want to see more money pumped into the North End," said Michael Faison, president of the Winchester chapter of the NAACP.
"Children that don't have other options engage in things that are negative for their futures," added Tina Stevens-Culbreath of the nonprofit I'm Just Me Movement, who became tearful as she recalled how a community center helped her through a difficult childhood.
LaTasha Do'zia, a Frederick County resident who operates the nonprofit Selah Theatre Project in downtown Winchester, seemed irritated by those who would prefer keeping an underutilized and poorly maintained park rather than using the site to help improve Winchester's North End.
"It's very important that we have all of the facts," Do'Zia told the Planning Commission. "I hope you think of our children and seniors."
Jennifer Hall of the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley's Valley Assistance Network said Winchester has a critical need for affordable housing, particularly for older residents. She said 12% of all city residents currently live in poverty, and 42% of renters are spending more than 30% of their annual incomes on housing costs.
As proposed in the Comprehensive Plan, most of Friendship Park's 10.6 acres would be taken up by a two-story housing complex that would only admit seniors who earn 30% to 80% of the area's median income, which the U.S. Census Bureau states is currently $28,202 per person or $58,818 per household.
The community center would be located at the southern end of the senior housing complex, in an area of the park currently occupied by a picnic pavilion. Plans for the 20,000-square-foot center and its surrounding property include an outdoor swimming pool, a soccer field and a fully accessible playground to serve children of all sensory and developmental abilities.
Park supporter Eric Morgan said the proposal to build what would be Winchester's second public outdoor pool is actually a "disingenuous" way to make people overlook the fact that the city would be losing much-needed parkland.
"Our community and neighborhoods need this thing," Morgan said of Friendship Park.
Stefan Johnson disagreed and offered full support for the proposed senior housing and community center.
"Whatever you have to do to make it happen, please make it happen," Johnson told the Planning Commission.
Several speakers on Tuesday said Winchester should use its existing inventory of vacant buildings to create affordable housing rather than destroying Friendship Park. Hoffman explained after the meeting why the city can't do that.
"We can't make them [developers] build affordable housing on private property," he said, noting the city can only dictate development on land that it owns, which includes Friendship Park.
Commission Chairman Mark Loring said the panel will take the public's comments into account as it further discusses the Comprehensive Plan update in the coming weeks.
"Your input today is very important," he told the speakers.
Loring said the commission hopes to issue a recommendation on the plan in October, then forward the item to City Council for another public hearing and a final vote.
The city also plans on posting a form online so more people can share their opinions about the plan in the coming weeks. For now, the entire 12-chapter Comprehensive Plan and corresponding maps can be viewed in the Planning and Development section of the city's website, winchesterva.gov.
Attending Tuesday night's Planning Commission open house and public hearing on the proposed Comprehensive Plan update in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray. Commissioner John Tagnesi was absent.
