WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Public Works Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended approval of a $19.7 million budget — a slight increase from the current fiscal year’s $19.46 million budget.
The most significant component of the budget is dedicated to the regional landfill. The proposed landfill budget is $13,044,358 — up from the current fiscal year’s $12.6 million. Public Works Director Joe Wilder said that landfill use last year increased among citizens and decreased among commercial businesses during the pandemic. This year, following the reopening of companies, commercial business waste increased while citizen waste decreased.
A primary reason for the landfill budget’s suggested increase is a $3.5 million project to begin the process of expanding the Construction and Demolition Debris landfill area by constructing a large stormwater diversion channel. Landfill Manager Ron Kimble says the CDD cell currently in use will likely be at capacity within five years, and additional capacity will be needed after. The current area that the public works department has eyed for CDD expansion contains a stream of water that will need to be diverted away, so it does not interfere with the cell.
To increase revenues and to offset the recent uptick of tires being dropped off at the landfill, the landfill will increase the tipping fee for tires from $120 per ton to $200.
One major project that will not be reflected in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget is a $4 million project to develop an 11-acre cell to dispose of municipal solid waste (MSW). Wilder said the cell should be finished by January. The cell is about 50-feet deep and is expected to serve the landfill for at least 15 years.
Wilder said there would be no increase in fees for the Shawneeland Sanitary District for the upcoming fiscal year. The proposed Shawneeland budget for the fiscal year 2023 is $908,740 — a decrease of $73,022 from the current fiscal year budget.
Other proposed budget items include: $1.58 million for inspections, $861,813 for the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, $1.935 million for refuse collection, $803,832 for refuse disposal, $38,679 on litter control and $545,145 on engineering.
The engineering budget is a $20,078 increase from the current fiscal year. This is due to the need to spend $45,563 on an additional environmental inspector’s salary and purchase a new 4x4 pick-up truck and office equipment to accommodate the new position.
The Department has $12,090,522 in projected revenues, which means the county government will need to fully cover the remaining $7.6 million needed to fund the proposed Public Works budget. The Board of Supervisors will vote to adopt the budget in the spring.
Attending the meeting at the County Administration Building were committee members Doug McCarthy, Stanley Crockett, Harvey Stawsnyder and Gene Fisher.
