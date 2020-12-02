WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Public Works committee on Tuesday recommended approval of an $18 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a slight increase from the current fiscal year’s budget of $17.7 million.
The largest component of the budget is the regional landfill, which calls for $11.2 million — a slight increase from the $11 million budget in the current fiscal year. Public Works director Joe Wilder said that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, landfill use has increased among citizens, although commercial businesses are dumping less.
One of the most expensive projects the landfill will be working on in the upcoming fiscal year is the development of an 11-acre cell to dispose of municipal solid waste (MSW). Excavating and blasting has already occurred and about $3 million will be spent on the cell’s development. Cells are typically about 40-feet deep and must be at least 10 feet above seasonal groundwater elevation to keep groundwater from coming in contact with the cell.
Wilder said it’s been more than 10 years since the landfill has built a new cell and that the new one should be able to handle MSW waste for at least 10 years.
Wilder told the committee that environmental regulations have become more stringent in recent years and that “it’s not going to get any easier or cheaper to get rid of solid waste.”
To help the Regional Landfill finance future costs, the landfill plans to increase tipping fees in the upcoming fiscal year by $2 a ton.
The cost to dispose of commercial waste is currently $50 a ton, the cost to dispose of municipal waste is $20 a ton and the cost to dispose of construction and demolition debris is $45 a ton. The rate increases, which would go into effect on July 1, would increase to $52 a ton for commercial waste, $22 a ton for municipal waste and $47 a ton for construction and demolition debris.
There will be no increase in fees for the Shawneeland Sanitary District for fiscal year 2022. Shawneeland’s budget will decrease from $1.146 million to $968,268. Wilder said the Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee supported this budget at a Nov. 16 meeting. This budget would include tar and chip improvements to the roads.
Other proposed budget items include: $1.5 million for inspections, $802,421 for the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, $2.1 million for refuse collection, 849,984 for refuse disposal and $27,925 on litter control.
Wilder noted that due to COVID-19, the county’s public works department has not been able to rely on inmate labor to pick up trash, work at the landfill or help out at the animal shelter.
Since the public works department is projecting only $11.6 million in revenue, the county government will have to cover the remaining $6.4 million of the proposed budget. The Board of Supervisors will vote to adopt the budget in the spring.
County Administrator Kris Tierney informed the committee at the end of the meeting that Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber contacted him that people who did not live in Star Tannery were using the Star Tannery convenience site to dispose of trash.
Solid Waste Manager Gloria Puffinburger said that although a few people may use convenience center sites they aren’t supposed to, it is not a widespread problem. The committee generally agreed that stopping people to inspect whether they live in Star Tannery, or paying for cameras and decals, would be more trouble than it’s worth and potentially clog traffic at the convenience sites. Through consensus, the committee agreed that “the cure is worse than the disease” and decided not to implement any additional enforcement at Star Tannery for the time being.
