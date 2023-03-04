The Sherando girls' basketball gave itself a chance to win in the fourth quarter on Friday, but Pulaski County denied the Warriors yet again.
The Cougars defeated Sherando in the Virginia High School League Class 4 quarterfinals for the second straight year with a 60-49 victory at Christiansburg High School that was much closer than the score indicated.
The Warriors led by a point during the fourth quarter and trailed 47-46 with 3:38 left, but Pulaski County pulled away with five-point burst and hit its free throws down the stretch to end Sherando's season.
A year ago, the Warriors (22-5) battled back from an 18-2 deficit after one quarter and a 26-9 halftime margin against the Cougars (25-3), but they never got closer than five points in the second half of a 54-44 defeat.
"I thought we played well," said Warriors coach Brooklyn Wilson in a phone interview on Friday night. "As far as effort and fight goes, they played their hearts out the entire game. I couldn't have asked for anything more than that."
The Cougars' All-State senior and Indiana State University signee Kelsey Secrist led all players with 21 points. Pulaski's only 6-footer, Hannah Keefer, backed Secrist with 19 points.
Sherando was led by freshman Aliza Murray (17 points, five rebounds, two steals) and senior Grace Burke (14 points, three steals). Murray hit four 3-pointers and Burke sank three of the Warriors' nine total 3-pointers.
Senior Jaiden Polston was held to three points and five assists in a game in which she battled foul trouble all night before fouling out late. Polston, sophomore Josie Willett (six points on two 3-pointers) and senior Emma Clark (five rebounds) each picked up two fouls in the first half.
Polston, who guarded Secrist, sat for the last half of the second quarter, but the Warriors stayed with the Cougars in the first half. Pulaski County led 14-13 after one quarter and 28-27 at halftime.
"We knew it was going to be a big ask for her to stay out of foul trouble guarding their best player," said Wilson of Polston, whose minutes were also limited in the second half due to foul trouble. "I thought she played well. Obviously, we would have enjoyed to have her on the court more."
Pulaski County led 42-38 after three quarters, but Wilson said the Warriors took a one-point lead before the Cougars grabbed a 47-46 advantage. Then Pulaski's Paige Huff — who had six 3-pointers and 26 points in a Region 4D final win against Louisa County and had eight points Friday — hit her only 3-pointer of the game. The Cougars then grabbed a loose ball and turned that into a layup.
Sherando tried to stay in it, but the Warriors had to resort to fouling at the end, and the Cougars converted at the line. Polston fouled out with just under two minutes left. Willett also fouled out.
Wilson figured Secrist would get her points, but Keefer also proved to be a handful with nine points in the first half and 10 in the second.
"We wanted to hold [Secrist] under 20, and from there we didn't want [Huff] to get hot from beyond the 3-point line and we wanted to try and limit everybody else," Wilson said. "I thought we did well with that except for [Keefer]. We let her get too many. She played really well."
Junior Asia Williams added two steals for the Warriors, who impressed Wilson in many ways.
"I thought they did a great job with the atmosphere," Wilson said. "Our fans traveled as well as they could, but [Pulaski's] certainly took up a majority of the gym with them being only 20, 30 minutes away. They didn't let the atmosphere faze them at all. And with the foul trouble and things like that, I thought we handled it well and kept a level head throughout the game."
Wilson is particularly proud of her three seniors, Burke, Clark and Polston, who have been a key part of the greatest two-year stretch in Sherando's history.
The Warriors had never been to the state tournament since opening in 1993, and the trio helped them make it in back-to-back years. Sherando went a remarkable 42-12 the past two seasons. This year's team beat Millbrook for the first time since 2017 (the two squads split four games) and won its first district tournament title since 2013.
"Our seniors really helped us build this program and really have just turned this whole thing around," Wilson said. "We owe them a lot and we appreciate everything they've done for us. It's been a fun season."
