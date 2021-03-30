WINCHESTER — Jim Metzner, producer of the “Pulse of the Planet” radio series and podcasts, will be at Winchester Book Gallery at 2 p.m. April 18 to read and sign copies of his debut novel “Sacred Mounds.”
“Over the years, I’ve done many stories focusing on the work of Virginia Tech scientists,” said Metzner, who lives in New York. “On my way to Blacksburg, I’d always make a point of stopping in Winchester. This time around, I’m looking forward to catching a glimpse of the Willa Cather house, and paying a visit to the home of the legendary Patsy Cline! I’m grateful to the Book Gallery for a chance to meet fans and sign copies of ‘Sacred Mounds.’”
“Sacred Mounds” is a historical fantasy that “weaves the remarkable cultural history of the Natchez people into an exciting tale of body-swapping time-travel.” The novel’s foreword was written by Hutke Fields, principal chief of the Natchez Nation.
Noted filmmaker Ken Burns said about the book: “This is a rollicking, thought-provoking, rollercoaster of a novel. It’s time traveling on steroids, but it asks big questions. Bravo.”
Mystery of the ancient mounds
Thousands of earthworks once proliferated throughout the United States, including sites in Virginia, such as the Ely and Piedmont Mounds. Some were burial mounds, such as the one featured on the Netflix series, “The Dig.” Others were ceremonial.
“There’s a lot about the ceremonial mounds that we don’t know. It’s a compelling mystery which inspired the writing of the novel,” Metzner said.
For more about the book, visit sacredmoundsnovel.com. For more about Metzner, visit jimmetznerproductions.com.
Winchester Book Gallery is located at 7 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall. For more information, call 540-667-3444 or email info@winchesterbookgallery.com .
