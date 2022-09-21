Pumpkin patching

Cora Swain of White Post evens her pumpkin display on Monday at The Pumpkin Patch on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) across from the Opequon Water Reclamation Facility. Swain has worked at The Pumpkin Patch, where 30 different varieties of pumpkins are sold, for nine years. The business will open for the season at 10 a.m. today and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends. All of the pumpkins in the patch are grown at the Edge-Wood Dairy in Clarke County.